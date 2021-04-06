California Plans To Remove Restrictions June 15, Ending COVID-19 Tier System — But Masks Still Required

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

California plans to end the tier system, removing restrictions on businesses, on June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday morning. Watch the full press conference above and read highlights below.

Newsom said that we can start to reopen with business as usual on that date — other than mandatory ongoing mask wearing. That's dependent on case numbers and hospitalizations remaining low, as well as vaccinations being available for all adults.

That reopening includes schools fully reopening, including colleges.

There have been more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in California so far. The state has also administered 4 million vaccine doses under its "equity metric," meaning that the most vulnerable, diverse communities have received that many doses. Newsom noted that the state has devoted 40% of its vaccine allocation to that community.

