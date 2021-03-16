Support for LAist comes from
HTNLA: REOPEN RED
(Photo Illustration by Lisa Brenner/LAist || Source Image by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash
/
https://unsplash.com/photos/E8DRnWsEKE4)
News
Everything That's Allowed To Reopen In LA County — And All The New Red Tier Rules
The rollercoaster continues.
By  Lisa Brenner
Published Mar 16, 2021 7:02 AM

The red tier is here, and with it new reopenings and rule changes, entry screening protocols, and ventilation, filtration and indoor air quality requirements.

Here's what's to know about where you can go. But keep in mind, just because something can reopen doesn't mean it has reopened.

🚨 ⚡️ 🚨 ⚡️ 🚨

Aquariums

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity

Botanical Gardens

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics --

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity

Breweries

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Reservations required
  • Visits are 90 minutes max
  • Alcohol consumption ends at 8 p.m.
  • Tables 8 feet apart
  • 6 people max per table
  • Table occupants can be from 3 households

Dance Studios

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Masking requirement for all indoor activities

Farmer's Markets

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County

Fitness Centers

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Masking requirement for all indoor activities

Food Courts

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open at 25% capacity
  • Must adhere to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining

Galleries

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity

Grocery Stores & Retail Food Markets

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County

Gyms

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Masking requirement for all indoor activities

Libraries

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Can open indoors at 50% capacity

Malls

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Capacity increased to 50%
  • Common areas remaining closed

Movie Theaters

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity
  • Reserved seating only
  • 6 feet of distance in all directions between any groups

Museums

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity

Personal Care Services

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Capacity increased to 50%
  • Masking required for all times/all services

Private Indoor Gatherings

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • 2 hours or less
  • 3 households/15 ppl maximum
  • Masks + distance required
  • Addt'l rules if everyone is fully vaccinated

Private Outdoor Gatherings

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • 2 hours or less
  • 3 households/15 ppl maximum
  • Masks + distance required
  • Addt'l rules for singing/musical instruments

Restaurants

▹ All All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity or max 100 ppl (whichever is lower)
  • Tables 8 feet apart
  • 6 people max per table
  • Table occupants must be from the same household

Retail Shops

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Capacity increased to 50%

Theme Parks

▹ All reopening rules: CDPH
▹ Some specifics —

Wineries

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Reservations required
  • Visits are 90 minutes max
  • Alcohol consumption ends at 8 p.m.
  • Tables 8 feet apart
  • 6 people max per table
  • Table occupants can be from 3 households

Yoga Studios

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 10% capacity
  • Masking requirement for all indoor activities

Zoos

▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics

  • Can open indoors at 25% capacity

Image Credit (top): Photo Illustration by Lisa Brenner/LAist || Source Image by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash

