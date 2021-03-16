Everything That's Allowed To Reopen In LA County — And All The New Red Tier Rules

The red tier is here, and with it new reopenings and rule changes, entry screening protocols, and ventilation, filtration and indoor air quality requirements.
Here's what's to know about where you can go. But keep in mind, just because something can reopen doesn't mean it has reopened.
Aquariums
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
Botanical Gardens
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics --
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
Breweries
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Reservations required
- Visits are 90 minutes max
- Alcohol consumption ends at 8 p.m.
- Tables 8 feet apart
- 6 people max per table
- Table occupants can be from 3 households
Dance Studios
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 10% capacity
- Masking requirement for all indoor activities
Farmer's Markets
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
Fitness Centers
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 10% capacity
- Masking requirement for all indoor activities
Food Courts
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open at 25% capacity
- Must adhere to the restaurant guidance for indoor dining
Galleries
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
Grocery Stores & Retail Food Markets
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
Gyms
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 10% capacity
- Masking requirement for all indoor activities
Libraries
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 50% capacity
Malls
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Capacity increased to 50%
- Common areas remaining closed
Movie Theaters
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
- Reserved seating only
- 6 feet of distance in all directions between any groups
Museums
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
Personal Care Services
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Capacity increased to 50%
- Masking required for all times/all services
Private Indoor Gatherings
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- 2 hours or less
- 3 households/15 ppl maximum
- Masks + distance required
- Addt'l rules if everyone is fully vaccinated
Private Outdoor Gatherings
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- 2 hours or less
- 3 households/15 ppl maximum
- Masks + distance required
- Addt'l rules for singing/musical instruments
Restaurants
▹ All All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity or max 100 ppl (whichever is lower)
- Tables 8 feet apart
- 6 people max per table
- Table occupants must be from the same household
Retail Shops
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Capacity increased to 50%
Theme Parks
▹ All reopening rules: CDPH
▹ Some specifics —
- Californians only
- Masks mandatory
- Magic Mountain details (& more)
- Universal Studios details
- Disneyland (not L.A. County, we know) details
Wineries
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Reservations required
- Visits are 90 minutes max
- Alcohol consumption ends at 8 p.m.
- Tables 8 feet apart
- 6 people max per table
- Table occupants can be from 3 households
Yoga Studios
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 10% capacity
- Masking requirement for all indoor activities
Zoos
▹ All reopening rules: in L.A. County
▹ Some specifics —
- Can open indoors at 25% capacity
Image Credit (top): Photo Illustration by Lisa Brenner/LAist || Source Image by Chastity Cortijo on Unsplash
