More LA County Businesses — Including Bars — Will Reopen As Region Enters Orange Tier

L.A. County will soon be out of the red and into the orange tier of the state's coronavirus reopening framework.

State health officials updated their data today and L.A. County's test positivity rate, case rates, and health equity metrics now meet the requirements to move into the less restrictive orange tier on Monday.

The move allows for higher capacity limits at businesses, churches, gyms, and restaurants. Bars could reopen for the first time for outdoor service only.

County officials still get the final say on whether and when the red tier restrictions will be eased.

Orange County also qualified to enter the orange tier, according to state data.

Here are some of the orange tier details:

Retail stores would not have to limit attendance.

Churches, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums could expand attendance to 50% of capacity. Restaurants could expand indoor dining to 50%.

Wineries could offer indoor service at 25%, and bars that don't serve food could reopen outdoors.

Gyms and fitness centers could expand to 25% of capacity, and family entertainment centers could offer indoor attractions such as bowling.

