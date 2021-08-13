Morning Brief: Census Numbers, Infrastructure, And CicLAvia

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 13.

Yesterday, the U.S. Census Bureau released data from the 2020 Census. It includes information that could lead to California losing a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives due to redistricting.

The report also demonstrated that some areas of SoCal, including the Inland Empire, are growing fast, even as L.A. County’s growth slows. L.A. County grew about 1.9% in the past decade, down from 3.1% reported in the 2010 Census.

My colleague Libby Denkmann reports that the redistricting process, which happens once a decade, is already underway . Public meetings are being held for Californians to share input about their neighborhoods with redistricting commissions, which are in charge of crafting new boundaries.

The new borders will be set in place by the end of this year, or early January, for all of California’s assembly, state senate, congressional, county supervisor, and city council districts, as well as school district boards.

Meanwhile, Irvine made the top 10 list of the U.S.’ fastest-growing cities. My colleague Josie Huang reports that the Orange County municipality grew 45% over the past decade, from more than 212,000 to nearly 308,000 residents.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. County expanded the vaccine mandate to paramedics, EMTs, and home health care workers.

to paramedics, EMTs, and home health care workers. Senate Democrats voted through a $3.5 trillion spending package, on the heels of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. What's in it for California?

Several public health experts, all parents, share their personal strategies for keeping kids who are under 12, and therefore not eligible for the vaccine, safe from the delta variant.

for keeping kids who are under 12, and therefore not eligible for the vaccine, safe from the delta variant. Excited to go to a music festival? Great! Wait, are you unvaccinated? Then hold up.

