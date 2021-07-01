Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Al Fresco Dining, Giving Blood, And LAX Travel Times

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jul 1, 2021 5:00 AM
A male employee wearing a face mask, face shield and gloves wipes down an outdoor bar table under heat lamps and umbrellas at The Abbey in West Hollywood.
An employee sanitizes the tables of The Abbey Food & Bar outdoor seating area on January 29, 2021 in West Hollywood.
(VALERIE MACON
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 1.

If you’ve been enjoying al fresco dining over the past year, I have good news: the city of L.A. voted to extend the program that made it possible by another year.

My colleague Elina Shatkin reports that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an emergency ordinance earlier this week that will allow restaurants to maintain their dining setups on streets, parking lots and sidewalks.

Long Beach was among the first cities in L.A. County to allow al fresco dining last year in response to the coronavirus pandemic-related closures of bars and restaurants, and L.A. soon followed suit. More than 1,500 restaurants participated in L.A. Al Fresco at its outset, and the program was quickly extended until the end of 2020. (Bars didn’t become eligible for the program until April of this year.)

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

The effort to make al fresco dining permanent in L.A. launched in August of last year with a motion introduced by city councilman David Ryu. His colleagues voted to move forward with it in May of this year. At the time, Garcetti saw it as a win-win.

"In a city whose unofficial motto is 72 and sunny, let's make al fresco dining permanent,” Garcetti said during his State of the City address.

City council will have the option to keep the al fresco extension going for another two years after the current extension ends.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... LAX Wait Times Are Up

lax-sign.jpg
LAX is hardly lax. (Photo by Matthew Dillon via the LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)

Nothing says summertime like a family vacation. As society continues to increasingly open up, many are eagerly taking advantage of the warm-weather holidays to hop on a plane.

Last weekend, LAX saw 87,000 people pass through TSA on Sunday alone, a number not seen since March of 2020. Officials are recommending that travelers arrive 2.5 hours early for a domestic flight and 3.5 hours early for international.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.