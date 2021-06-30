Travel Times Increase at LAX As Restrictions Across The Country Continue to Loosen

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There is nothing that quite says It's summertime like a family vacation. As society continues to increasingly open up, many are eagerly taking advantage of the summer holidays to hop on a plane.

Last weekend LAX saw 87, 000 people pass through TSA on Sunday alone, a number not seen since March of 2020.

Charles Pannunzio, spokesman for the Los Angeles World Airports said LAX is doing everything possible to make sure travelers have access to necessary testing and vaccinations if they so desire.

Travelers can still get rapid COVID tests, where they can have their results in under an hour.

LAX is also offering COVID vaccines. The airport has set up three locations where passengers can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge while they wait for their flight.

Pannunzio also warned those going to LAX that the surge of travelers is leading to increased waiting times. He recommended people add an extra hour to their airport plans and to arrive 2.5 hours early for a domestic flight and 3.5 hours early for international.