Morning Brief: Affordable Apartments, LAPD Vaccines, And FIDM Night Market

Good morning, L.A. It’s September 8.

As the city struggles to solve its housing crisis, an investigation by LAist partner Capital & Main discovered that one potential solution is being severely botched: L.A. officials seem unaware of how many affordable housing apartments are available throughout the city, and the application website for would-be tenants is nowhere near a complete listing.

Capital & Main reporter Robin Uverich reports that the problem often begins when developers sign on to city programs that allow them to build more units, as long as some units are designated for low-income renters.

Those units are, at times, not located where they are supposed to be within the building, not listed on an easy-to-find online database, or not made readily available by building managers.

These problems persist despite the fact that L.A. has contracted the Orange County-based Urban Futures Bond Administration to maintain an inventory of the city’s entire affordable housing portfolio, and ensure that rental protocols are followed.

But, Robin writes, when Capital & Main requested a list of that inventory, what they received from city officials was significantly incomplete.

That this is happening as L.A.’s government seems unable to formulate a solution to get Angelenos off the streets and into apartments they can afford makes the situation that much worse.

“If the city is failing to make extremely low-income people aware of this,” says Doug Smith, a supervising attorney with the public interest law firm Public Counsel, “then the program is not fully achieving its goals.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

LA. Sheriff's Chief Eli Vera, who is running to replace Sheriff Alex Villanueva in next year's election, says he's been demoted to commander, a move he calls "politically driven retaliation."

a move he calls "politically driven retaliation." Tuesday was the deadline for all L.A. Police Department employees to get at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

for all L.A. Police Department employees to get at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many films coming out of Telluride highlight children's stories.

Actor Michael K. Williams’ death is being felt in Compton, where his sister, Michelle Chambers, serves as a city councilmember. (link TK)

