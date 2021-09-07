The Best Things To Do This Week In LA And SoCal: Sept. 7 - 9

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are happening as scheduled.

Listen to a conversation with Spike Lee. Dance the night away to Lady Gaga. Check out a new vegan Ethiopian restaurant. Shop up-and-coming designers. Have a night of laughs at Dynasty Typewriter. Dine and drink on a Moroccan-inspired rooftop.

Join filmmaker Spike Lee in conversation with Shaka King for a virtual program through the Academy Museum. (José Cruz/ABr)

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.

Spike Lee in Conversation with Shaka King

Online

Join Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee for a conversation with fellow filmmaker Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). During the virtual event, Lee will discuss the Director’s Inspiration gallery in the Stories of Cinema exhibition, which you can check out when the Academy Museum opens on Sept. 30.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Maggie Nelson is joined by Hari Kunzru to discuss her new book, "On Freedom." (San Francisco Public Library / Wikimedia Commons)

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Hammer Museum Presents: Maggie Nelson & Hari Kunzru

Online

Author Maggie Nelson returns to the Hammer Museum to discuss her latest work, On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, which explores the notion of freedom through art, sex, drugs and the climate. She’s joined by author and journalist Hari Kunzru.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 8 (opening date)

Latoya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze

California African American Museum

600 State Dr., Exposition Park

In The Last Cruze, Latoya Ruby Frazier chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The series of 67 photographs and videos explores the economic decline of America's industrial rust belt and is organized in an assembly line manner.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Rachel Sennott headlines a night of comedians at Dynasty Typewriter on Wednesday (Courtesy of Dynasty Typewriter)

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Rachel Sennott & Friends

Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth

2511 Wilshire Blvd., MacArthur Park

Rachel Sennott, writer and actress in the critically acclaimed 2020 film, Shiva Baby , is joined by several comedians at a one-night-only stand-up show. Proof of vaccination is required.

COST: $20-25, MORE INFO

Check out work from FIDM students and alumni at the night market this week. (Courtesy of FIDM)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

FIDM Night Market

Grand Hope Park

919 S. Grand Ave., DTLA

Discover a diverse collection of products and brands from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising students and alumni. Enjoy live music and food trucks (including Kogi BBQ and Sus Arepas) while you shop.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Join L.A. artist Jewel Sales for some painting lessons in Griffith Park. (Courtesy of QueerLand)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Painting in Griffith Park with QueerLand

Griffith Park - Vermont Ave and Commonwealth Canyon Dr.

Explore your artsy side at a night of still-life painting led by Jewel Sales , a queer Filipinx painter and florist. The first 10 attendees will receive free supplies to paint (everyone else must bring their own supplies aside from paint, which will be provided). The event is hosted by QueerLand, an arts-focused community organization.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

A visitor holds an umbrella while walking through the garden of the Getty Museum on its reopening day, May 25, 2021. (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.

The Soul of a Nation Reader: Writings by and about Black American Artists, 1960-1980

Online

The Getty Museum presents a discussion on The Soul of a Nation, a compilation of works written between 1960-80 exploring the question, “What is Black art?” Panelists include writer and researcher Allie Biswas, curator and art historian Dr. Mark Godfrey, and associate curator at the Getty, LeRon P. Brooks.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Rufus Wainwright will perform at the Greek Theater along with singer-songwriters Aimee Mann and Jensen McRae. (Tuomas Vitikainen / Wikimedia Commons)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.)

Rufus Wainwright + Aimee Mann with Jensen McRae

The Greek Theatre

2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Get down to the Greek for a night of tunes with theatrical pop artist Rufus Wainwright, who is finally touring to support his 2020 release, Unfollow The Rules. He is joined by '80s-pop-star-turned-folk-singer Aimee Mann and singer-songwriter Jensen McRae.

COST: $19.50 - $150

DAWN OF CHROMATICA ⚔️💚💗

THE REMIX ALBUM

SEPTEMBER 3

PRE-SAVE NOWhttps://t.co/z6kfSOTt5H pic.twitter.com/EfEefQdLBc — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 30, 2021

Thursday, Sept. 9, 9:30 p.m.

Dawn of Chromatica

1720 Warehouse

1720 E. 16th St., DTLA

Attention, little monsters! Celebrate the release of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix album and get sweaty on the dance floor at Dawn of Chromatica night, presented by Club 90s. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination or a recent (72 hours) negative COVID test.

COST: $10-$300, MORE INFO

This is just part of the pop-up Oasis experience on the rooftop of the J.W. Marriott. (Courtesy of the J.W. Marriott at L.A. Live)

Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Oasis Pop-Up Experience

J.W. Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live

900 W. Olympic Blvd., DTLA

Relax at a Casablanca-style pop-up on the rooftop of the J.W. Marriott. Tickets include access to the Oasis, a series of colorful cabanas, a pitcher of sangria and a mezze plate. Additional food and drinks are available for purchase.

COST: $45-65, MORE INFO



Streaming Pick

Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Season 2

Hulu

The biographical series on New York City hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan returns for a second season. While the first season focused on the Wu-Tang's upbringing, season two will dive into the creation of the group’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and the sacrifices members made to propel their careers. The first episode of season two premieres on Hulu on Wednesday .

Mmmmm... Berbere's vegan twist tacos are scrumptious. (Danielle G. Adams)

Dine & Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on recent restaurant openings and great food and drink deals:

