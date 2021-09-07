The Best Things To Do This Week In LA And SoCal: Sept. 7 - 9
With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are happening as scheduled.
Listen to a conversation with Spike Lee. Dance the night away to Lady Gaga. Check out a new vegan Ethiopian restaurant. Shop up-and-coming designers. Have a night of laughs at Dynasty Typewriter. Dine and drink on a Moroccan-inspired rooftop.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m.
Spike Lee in Conversation with Shaka King
Online
Join Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee for a conversation with fellow filmmaker Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah). During the virtual event, Lee will discuss the Director’s Inspiration gallery in the Stories of Cinema exhibition, which you can check out when the Academy Museum opens on Sept. 30.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m.
Hammer Museum Presents: Maggie Nelson & Hari Kunzru
Online
Author Maggie Nelson returns to the Hammer Museum to discuss her latest work, On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint, which explores the notion of freedom through art, sex, drugs and the climate. She’s joined by author and journalist Hari Kunzru.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 8 (opening date)
Latoya Ruby Frazier: The Last Cruze
California African American Museum
600 State Dr., Exposition Park
In The Last Cruze, Latoya Ruby Frazier chronicles the lives of workers at the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The series of 67 photographs and videos explores the economic decline of America's industrial rust belt and is organized in an assembly line manner.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Rachel Sennott & Friends
Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth
2511 Wilshire Blvd., MacArthur Park
Rachel Sennott, writer and actress in the critically acclaimed 2020 film, Shiva Baby, is joined by several comedians at a one-night-only stand-up show. Proof of vaccination is required.
COST: $20-25, MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
FIDM Night Market
Grand Hope Park
919 S. Grand Ave., DTLA
Discover a diverse collection of products and brands from Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising students and alumni. Enjoy live music and food trucks (including Kogi BBQ and Sus Arepas) while you shop.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 9, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Painting in Griffith Park with QueerLand
Griffith Park - Vermont Ave and Commonwealth Canyon Dr.
Explore your artsy side at a night of still-life painting led by Jewel Sales, a queer Filipinx painter and florist. The first 10 attendees will receive free supplies to paint (everyone else must bring their own supplies aside from paint, which will be provided). The event is hosted by QueerLand, an arts-focused community organization.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.
The Soul of a Nation Reader: Writings by and about Black American Artists, 1960-1980
Online
The Getty Museum presents a discussion on The Soul of a Nation, a compilation of works written between 1960-80 exploring the question, “What is Black art?” Panelists include writer and researcher Allie Biswas, curator and art historian Dr. Mark Godfrey, and associate curator at the Getty, LeRon P. Brooks.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.)
Rufus Wainwright + Aimee Mann with Jensen McRae
The Greek Theatre
2700 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
Get down to the Greek for a night of tunes with theatrical pop artist Rufus Wainwright, who is finally touring to support his 2020 release, Unfollow The Rules. He is joined by '80s-pop-star-turned-folk-singer Aimee Mann and singer-songwriter Jensen McRae.
COST: $19.50 - $150
Thursday, Sept. 9, 9:30 p.m.
Dawn of Chromatica
1720 Warehouse
1720 E. 16th St., DTLA
Attention, little monsters! Celebrate the release of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica remix album and get sweaty on the dance floor at Dawn of Chromatica night, presented by Club 90s. Masks are required along with proof of vaccination or a recent (72 hours) negative COVID test.
COST: $10-$300, MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Oasis Pop-Up Experience
J.W. Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. Live
900 W. Olympic Blvd., DTLA
Relax at a Casablanca-style pop-up on the rooftop of the J.W. Marriott. Tickets include access to the Oasis, a series of colorful cabanas, a pitcher of sangria and a mezze plate. Additional food and drinks are available for purchase.
COST: $45-65, MORE INFO
Streaming Pick
Wu-Tang: An American Saga - Season 2
Hulu
The biographical series on New York City hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan returns for a second season. While the first season focused on the Wu-Tang's upbringing, season two will dive into the creation of the group’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), and the sacrifices members made to propel their careers. The first episode of season two premieres on Hulu on Wednesday.
Dine & Drink Deals
Here's the 411 on recent restaurant openings and great food and drink deals:
- Santa Monica gets a new vegan Ethopian restaurant when Berbere opens on Tuesday (510 Santa Monica Blvd.). Owner Tezeta Alemayehu puts a plant-based spin on traditional Ethopian dishes. Try the potato and lentil tacos with tangfaye sauce, a tofu scramble breakfast burrito, avocado toast with almond berbere and, of course, Ethiopian coffee. On opening day, 20% of profits will be donated to Take Care of Home, a nonprofit to fund schools in Ethiopia.
- Chef/owner Danny Grant has just opened an outpost of his Chicago restaurant, Etta, in Culver City (8801 Washington Blvd.). Anchored by a wood-fired hearth, its menu features fire-baked focaccia, rack-roasted oysters, grilled beans, half-a-dozen pizzas and pastas such as orecchiette with sausage and casarecce bolognese.
- Chef Masaharu Morimoto (of Iron Chef fame) has arrived in West Hollywood, or at least his latest restaurant has. Sa'Moto just debuted at the Doheny Room with pan-Asian dishes such as kushi aged pork, laksa noodle soup and something called "bao sand."
- Guerilla Tacos co-owner Brittney Valles has just opened Gogo's Tacos at the intersection of Virgil and Beverly (3660 Beverly Blvd.). Pick your base — chicken, carnitas, mushroom, ribeye steak, shrimp — then decide whether you want it as a taco, quesadilla or burrito. Add on sides of rice and beans, if you want.
- After operating for several years asa stand, Norigami Tacos soft-opened a brick-and-mortar location this past weekend. Head to Garden Grove (9772 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite B) for sushi tacos wrapped in nori shells. (h/t LA Taco)
- Casual resto Vietnamese Delight recently debuted in South L.A. (358 West 38th St.) with a roster of banh mi, pho, spring rolls, vermicelli rice bowls, three kinds of chicken wings and a meatloaf salad. (h/t Eater LA)
- Plant-forward Gusto Green pops up at Son of a Gun in Beverly Grove on Thursday. Janet Zuccarini of Felix Trattoria in Venice is aiming to open a brick-and-mortar location in DTLA later this year. Until then, you can get a taste of her offerings including spelt pancakes with hemp zaatar, flattened sweet potato with makrut lime and melon granita. Make your reservation here.
- Hang out on the roof and grab a drink at the newly opened Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood (1400 Cahuenga Blvd.). It also has a restaurant, ALK, as well as two bars and a swimming pool.
- Zankou Chicken throws a Grand Opening for its new Huntington Beach location (18541 Beach Blvd.) on Wed., Sep. 8. The website says the first 300 customers get free ice cream. The chain also recently opened an outpost in DTLA (611 W. 7th St.).
- Mile End Cafe just opened in the Fairfax District (7149 Beverly Blvd.) touting its poutine and smoked meat and bagels, both imported from Montreal. (h/t Eater LA)
- Southern restaurant Yardbird in the Beverly Center reopens this week. Enjoy some Creole spice salmon, deviled eggs, shrimp and grits, braised short ribs, fried chicken and a selection of tasty drinks.
- September is Better Breakfast Month and the recently opened Breakfast Club in Hollywood (1600 Vine St.) serves egg sammies, pancakes, French toast, oatmeal, yogurt parfaits and the like around the clock. You'll also find a few non-breakfast dishes such as chicken-fried steak, margherita pizza and rigatoni.