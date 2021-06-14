About The Show

This is going to sound wild, but everyone has an origin story. WILD is our origin story. Award-winning New York Times, LAist and L.A. Taco writer Erick Galindo, in collaboration with LAist Studios and Producer of the Year Megan Tan, takes you inside the lives of 10 people who were forever changed by moments small and large. WILD uses narrative storytelling, creative writing, and rich sound design to tell you real life, deeply personal stories of transformation that all connect and elevate the world at large.