WILD
About The Show

This is going to sound wild, but everyone has an origin story. WILD is our origin story. Award-winning New York Times, LAist and L.A. Taco writer Erick Galindo, in collaboration with LAist Studios and Producer of the Year Megan Tan, takes you inside the lives of 10 people who were forever changed by moments small and large. WILD uses narrative storytelling, creative writing, and rich sound design to tell you real life, deeply personal stories of transformation that all connect and elevate the world at large.

    Introducing WILD
    This is a podcast about origin stories. About those moments big and small that transform people forever. Season 1 of WILD is our origin story. It’s a time capsule of these kinds of moments captured during a global pandemic that left a lot of us growing up again while stuck at home for more than a year.
Credits
Erick Galindo
Host & Editor
Megan Tan
Senior Producer
Lushik Wahba
Producer & Sound Designer
Victoria Alejandro
Producer
Marina Peña
Associate Producer & Fact Checker
Shaka Mali
Associate Producer & Announcer
Eduardo Perez
Sound Engineer
Antonia Cereijido
Executive Producer