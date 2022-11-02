Support for LAist comes from
Exploring stories of bold Californian innovators and how they forever changed the lives of millions all over the world.

About the Show

“LA Made” is a new series exploring stories of bold Californian innovators and how they forever changed the lives of millions all over the world. Each season will unpack the untold and surprising stories behind some of the most exciting innovations that continue to influence our lives today.

Season 1, “LA Made: Blood, Sweat & Rockets,” tells the hidden story of the fearless, groundbreaking and ambitious crew who shaped our quest to outer space and ushered in the early days of space exploration at Pasadena’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at CalTech. Known as the “Suicide Squad,” the team’s road to triumph was fraught with controversies involving the occult, a suspected spy ring, unplanned explosions, and a suspicious death. Join writer and life-long aerospace fanatic M.G. Lord as she uncovers their story and reveals the shocking origins of rocket science in this 12 episode season.

Released November 15, 2022

Episodes
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    25:52
    Episode 5
    25:52
    Blood, Sweat & Rockets: Women in Aerospace
    Women trailblazers in aerospace often weren't credited — including one woman who accomplished critical work with the Suicide Squad: Barbara Canright. This episode explores her contributions, as well as those of two other women pioneers in the field.
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    26:33
    Transcript
    Episode 4
    26:33
    Blood, Sweat & Rockets: Sexmagick in the Desert
    While Frank Malina struggles with the militarization of his work, Jack Parsons is not so bothered. Instead, he's having the time of his life enjoying the Squad's success and giving in entirely to hedonism and Sexmagick. It's all fun and games until the FBI starts investigating. Episode 5 will launch January 10th.
    Transcript
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    30:39
    Transcript
    Episode 3
    30:39
    Blood, Sweat & Rockets: The Other Side of Frank Malina
    Frank Malina is wracked with inner conflict over working for the military. His calls for scientific advancement for the purpose of bettering humanity fall on deaf ears, which leads him to embrace a political philosophy that the US government is increasingly hostile towards.
    Transcript
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    26:29
    Transcript
    Episode 2
    26:29
    Blood, Sweat & Rockets: Cred
    The semi-successful Halloween test earns the squad some legitimacy and some money. Without consistent funding, though, the Suicide Squad breaks up before they've really gotten started. Until the U.S. government is caught off guard by the Nazis' technological advancements and decides it needs to accelerate its own rocketry production — fast.
    Transcript
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    25:43
    Transcript
    Episode 1
    25:43
    Blood, Sweat & Rockets: The Suicide Squad
    Meet the Suicide Squad: Jack Parsons, Frank Malina, and their crew. They're a band of young engineers, chemists, and mathematicians who saw the limitless potential of aerospace before the field was even a field. In an effort to earn credibility, the squad plans a dramatic experiment — a critical proof of concept — to showcase a technology they believe could be the future of humanity. Will it succeed — or fail spectacularly?
    Transcript
  • LA Made Season 1: Blood, Sweat & Rockets Square
    4:45
    4:45
    Introducing LA Made: Blood, Sweat & Rockets
    From NASA sending astronauts to the moon to billionaires launching themselves into space, there’s something about the cosmos that inspires people to attempt the impossible. But none of those things might have happened if it weren’t for a group of unsung engineers in Pasadena back in the 1930s. They risked it all for the sake of blowing stuff up and changing the world. They were known as the “Suicide Squad.” This is their story.
Credits
M.G. Lord
M.G. Lord
Host, Writer
Ben Adair
Ben Adair
Executive Producer, Western Sound
Dan Leone
Dan Leone
Showrunner, Western Sound
Savannah Wright
Savannah Wright
Producer & Editor, Western Sound
Tyler Hills
Tyler Hill
Producer, Western Sound
Caitlin Parker
Caitlin Parker
Producer & Historical Research, History Studio
Becky Nicolaides
Becky Nicolaides
Producer & Historical Research, History Studio
Rosecrans Baldwin & Rachel Knowles
Rosecrans Baldwin & Rachel Knowles
Writers
Antonia Cereijido
Antonia Cereijido
Executive Producer, LAist Studios
Photograph of Shana Naomi Krochmal
Shana Naomi Krochmal
Vice President, LAist Studios