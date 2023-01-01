M.G.’s father was an engineer who worked for JPL in the 1960s and she grew up surrounded by the promise of the aerospace industry – and constant reminders of the limitations for her potential participation as a young woman. She also profiled Elon Musk early in his career for Los Angeles Magazine.

M. G. Lord is a cultural critic and investigative journalist. She is the author of the widely praised books Astro Turf: The Private Life of Rocket Science, a family memoir about Cold War aerospace culture, Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll and The Accidental Feminist: How Elizabeth Taylor Raised Our Consciousness and We Were Too Distracted by Her Beauty to Notice. A graduate of Yale, Lord was for twelve years a syndicated political cartoonist and columnist based at Newsday. Lord is an Associate Professor of the Practice of English at the University of Southern California.

