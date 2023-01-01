Support for LAist comes from
M.G. Lord

Host, Writer

M.G.’s father was an engineer who worked for JPL in the 1960s and she grew up surrounded by the promise of the aerospace industry – and constant reminders of the limitations for her potential participation as a young woman. She also profiled Elon Musk early in his career for Los Angeles Magazine.

M. G. Lord is a cultural critic and investigative journalist. She is the author of the widely praised books Astro Turf: The Private Life of Rocket Science, a family memoir about Cold War aerospace culture, Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll and The Accidental Feminist: How Elizabeth Taylor Raised Our Consciousness and We Were Too Distracted by Her Beauty to Notice. A graduate of Yale, Lord was for twelve years a syndicated political cartoonist and columnist based at Newsday. Lord is an Associate Professor of the Practice of English at the University of Southern California.