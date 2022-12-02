Blood, Sweat & Rockets: Sexmagick in the Desert

M. G. Lord 00:00

[music in] Until a few years ago, the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas had an aircraft called the KC-135. It's a big four- engine military jet used to study microgravity. A typical flight, about two to three hours, flies a route of 30 to 40 parabolic arcs. It's like a roller coaster. You go up, up, up, up, up, smashed against the floor by about twice the force of gravity. Then you go down, down, down, down, down, floating in freefall. Each arc has 20 to 25 seconds of "zero gravity," when passengers experience how it feels to be in outer space. Almost nobody at the Johnson Space Center called the plane the KC- 135. Ever since the Mercury program, astronauts have been calling it the "Vomit Comet." Anyway, in 2001, I went to Houston for a week of physiological flight training that would culminate in a flight on this KC-135. I was invited to fly as a journalist on a student research flight with dancers who were studying "conservation of angular momentum," a very fancy pretext to choreograph a dance in microgravity. I assumed the students would float gleefully around the padded cabin while I would be lashed to a seat in the back, throwing up. But here's the thing. We took off, got ready for the first parabola, went up, up, up, up, then crested and went down. 30 times. And I didn't get sick, not once. Instead, I felt inexplicable joy. I was in microgravity. I did triple somersaults. Anyone who knows me knows this is not the kind of thing I would likely say, but as I was floating around, I kept thinking, I feel as if I'm being held in the palm of God. Back on the ground, "held in the palm of God" stayed with me. [music out] My awareness of the world and its interconnectedness intensified. I felt transformed. You know, early in the history of science, the mystical and the scientific [music in] were not rigorously segregated. Sir Isaac Newton was obsessed with alchemy. Galileo practice astrology. Alfred Wallace, who helped Charles Darwin formulate natural selection, believed he could communicate with spirits. Then there's Jack Parsons, co- founder of Aerojet, regarded by some as a father of modern rocketry, and-- self-proclaimed antichrist. I'm M.G. Lord. This is season one of LA Made: Blood, Sweat and Rockets. [music out]

[music in] Jack Parsons. So before he starts calling himself the antichrist, before he becomes known both for his achievements in rocketry and for hosting some of Southern California's wildest orgies, Parsons is just another kid from Pasadena. Admittedly, at the start, quite a wealthy one.

Jack Parsons was born, Marvel Whiteside Parsons was his original name, the same name as his father.

That's Justin Chapman, a journalist based in Pasadena. Chapman wrote a three-part series on Jack Parsons to commemorate the 70th anniversary of his death.

His dad was not a good dude and cheated on his mom with prostitutes. And so his uh, mother, Ruth, changed his name to John Parsons with the nickname Jack Parsons. And they moved in with her parents to a mansion on South Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena, known as Millionaire's Row, with lots of stately mansions and big estates. And her parents were really wealthy, up until the stock market crash of 1929.

As a boy, Parsons had long hair and a round face. His fancy clothes and pretentious English accent, perhaps something he got from talking to his servants at home, set him apart from the other kids in school. One of Parsons' closest childhood friends was Ed Forman even though the two of them grew up in separate worlds.

Jack Parsons was rich where the other students weren't. He also dressed nicely as a child and throughout his life. He was always dressed in suits, so that made him stand out and, and get picked on by uh, bullies and, and other kids. And actually, that's how he and Ed Forman became friends, is that Ed Forman stuck up for him and sort of saved him in a couple of situations.

Parsons' life radically changed in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression. His family lost its wealth, and within two years, his grandfather died. Parsons, now the sole male breadwinner, took a job at the Hercules Powder Company, where he became an explosives expert. He hoped to get a degree in chemistry and physics at Pasadena Junior College, but a lack of funds forced him to drop out after one term.

He, you know, was uneducated in that sense but had a brilliant mind that was able to think outside the box and come up with these new fuels and ways of, of doing rocketry. And he wanted to get an education, ultimately didn't need it to accomplish what he did.

So, as we learned in an earlier episode, the Suicide Squad- [music out] Parsons and Forman, Frank Malina, Tsien Hsue-shen- find success selling specialized rockets, JATOs, to the U.S. Military for the war effort. [music in] But the solid fuel JATOs are still having issues. The powder can't withstand large changes in temperature. The military sees this as something of a design flaw and would prefer a fuel source that won't blow up unpredictably. Parsons tries different mixtures of chemicals, but to no avail. Then, a breakthrough. As the story goes, one day Parsons watches workers spread black asphalt on a roof and an epiphany strikes. Why not use asphalt instead of powder? Suddenly, hundreds of years of rocketry are turned upside down. Safer to handle, easy to store, much easier to use. An entirely new category of rocket fuel is invented.

The formula that Jack Parsons and Frank Malina developed is still used uh, in uh, nuclear missiles and the, the space shuttle and everything we've used to get into space. That discovery in addition to eventually launching the U.S. rocketry program, also led to the success of Aerojet.

So, rocketry was a passion for Parsons, but I don't know that it was the prevailing passion in his life, because from a very early age, Parsons was also fascinated by the occult. The occult, broadly speaking, means things that are supernatural, outside the realm of science. It can mean magic or witchcraft or just garden-variety mysticism. In the 1920s, when Parsons was growing up, the occult was frequently tied to "spiritualism." People attended seances to supposedly speak to people who had died. Emphasis on supposedly. And Los Angeles itself was becoming a hub for alternative spirituality, especially among the Hollywood film community, where some actors regularly consulted astrologers about their careers. Here's Justin Chapman again.

It was sort of a transitional period, early 20th century, where, you know, the stronghold of religion was waning a little bit with evolution, different scientific advances that Einstein made, and others. And there's a lot of pseudo-science at the time.

In the case of Parsons, it's kind of perfect timing. He's an only child, brilliant and intuitive, somewhat handsome, but also frequently lonely. Forman was a sidekick, a brother of sorts. What Parsons seems to miss most in his life is a father figure, until he encounters hedonist and occultist Aleister Crowley. And that's how Parsons becomes the "most valued member of a mysterious new religion." [music out] [music in] Liljan Wunderman, Frank Malina's first wife, met Jack Parsons and his wife Helen Northrup through Malina's work at Aerojet. They often invited her over to their house to listen to records, and then to the desert for camping. There, she got a feeling that Jack and Helen weren't like the other buttoned-up residents of Pasadena. Here's Wunderman recounting that story to me when I interviewed her on December 22nd, 1999.

[audio clip] All of a sudden, these people are screaming "Pan, Panio, Pan, Pan" out in the middle of the desert at the moon, and I'm thinking, Jeez, something really weird is going on. What, you know, what is this? And Jack is talking to me about a man named Crowley and his poetry...

That man Jack's talking about is Aleister Crowley, occultist, poet, and founder of the Church of Thelema.

He was called the wickedest man in the world in the British tabloids.

Pasadena journalist Justin Chapman again.

He was uh, into sex magic and black magic, believed that people should be able to do whatever they wanted. But he was also a big father figure for Jack Parsons. He sort of is a mentor, a spiritual mentor over a number of years.

Crowley is a bisexual, bohemian heroin addict. Also a misogynist and racist, by anybody's standards. Yet Crowley, at that time, was a major influence on Western counterculture, and he became a major, albeit remote influence on Parsons. We didn't find any evidence that the two of them ever met in person, but Parsons pored over Crowley's work, and the two of them corresponded for years. Still, when Liljan found out Parsons was a fan of Crowley, she didn't think much about it until Parsons and his wife, Helen, invited her to a party in Los Angeles around 1940. She went there without her husband.

[audio clip] The party in Los Angeles was the one that finally told me that this guy was really off on some trip that I didn't understand at all. You had women dressed in diaphanous things, you know, with everything showing, and uh, there were women dancing around in no clo- almost no clothes.

And Liljan says that at the center of the room, were two coffins.

[audio clip] Was there a mass? Or did you just...

[audio clip] Well, there was a service. There were readings, you know, of some kind, and there was incense flowing. There were candles. But somebody came out of the coffin and started dancing. And uh- then it became quite clear to me that there were real sexual goings ons here that I was not uh, I didn't know what the hell it was. I went to Frank when he got home and I said, " Listen, do you have any idea what, what your friend Jack is into?" [M.G. laughs] And I told him thinking he would be shocked, and he says, "Oh, yeah. Well, leave him alone. That, that's him. He's um, he's like that."

To understand what the hell Liljan witnessed, [music out] here are the basics. In the early [music in] 1900s, Parsons' idol, Aleister Crowley, started a religion called Thelema, anointing himself as a prophet. They have a mystical order they call the Ordo Templi Orientis, or OTO. And by the 1920s and 30s, that religion was spreading, including to Greater Los Angeles. Crowley's got a representative there who oversees the OTO's business at the Agape Lodge, located at that point in Hollywood. Now it's 1939. The lodge has a weekly ceremony open to the public called a Gnostic Mass. A 25 year old Parsons and his wife Helen start attending meetings regularly. The OTO's ceremony, its Gnostic Mass, is a pagan twist on a Catholic communion. You "accept" the body of Jesus Christ in the form of a wafer of some sort, you drink a sip of wine that stands in for his blood, but there's one major difference.

Justin Chapman 13:35

M. G. Lord 14:39

Justin Chapman 15:04

M. G. Lord 15:42

Pretty quickly, Parsons starts to buck the neighborhood's convention. [music changes] He converts the estate into a boarding house. He only wants tenants, according to an ad in the newspaper, who are "...atheists, anarchists, or other exotic types." People call it The Parsonage. On top of that, the OTO's lodge gets relocated to the property, and Smith, Parsons' mentor, lives on the grounds. They start throwing wild parties, that typical mix of sex, drugs, and pagan worship.

Generally, he's doing these rituals. He and Ed Forman are tinkering with explosives and, and learning how to do those things, doing drugs. Uh, they, they got into uh, morphine and peyote and cocaine. So that became a big part of his acti- his uh, work activities as well, and trying to go above his pay grade in terms of these sex magic rituals.

At one point, Parsons starts a magazine called Oriflamme. The first issue includes a poem by Parsons that kind of sums up the period.

"I hate Don Quixote. I live on peyote/ marijuana, morphine and cocaine./ I never know sadness, but only a madness/ that burns at the heart and the brain."

In a letter to one of his friends in the OTO, Parsons writes,

"You know, I was an only and lonely child, and it is a fine thing to inherit such a large and splendid family. I never knew a father, and it is nice to have one now."

Well, the large and splendid family isn't without its problems. For one thing, Parsons starts an affair with Betty, his wife's half-sister, who's 17 years old. [music out] According to Chapman, it actually started much earlier.

A couple years before they got involved with the OTO, because Helen became a member of the OTO as well- it was around the same time- Jack started an affair with her half [music in] sister, younger sister, Betty, who... She told her daughter um, before she died later in life that she was 13 at the time, and he was uh, 25 or 27.

Now, different sources assign Betty different ages. According to "The Unknown God," Martin Starr's book about Aleister Crowley, Betty, just prior to her death, told her own daughter that she was 13 when the affair started. And that's what Justin said, too. But according to an interview with Betty earlier in life, she was 15. We know Parsons was born in 1914, Betty in 1924. No matter what, that's a 10-year age gap. Whatever Betty's age was, it was likely underage, perhaps significantly. And once again, we see

Justin Chapman 21:31

M. G. Lord 22:12

