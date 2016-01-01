Support for LAist comes from
Donald Paz

Engineer + Mixer

Music Producer and Audio Engineer Donald Paz (aka Dragga Beats aka D-Bot) started his audio mixing journey in College after producing and engineering a couple of songs for his friends who went on to open for popular Hip-Hop acts like KRS-One and Evidence of Dilated Peoples. Taking the typical creative route of working a retail job by day and honing his craft by night, he learned under the tutelage of renowned music producer Tall Black Guy which further solidified Donald’s position as a producer and engineer. As a student of Pasadena City College’s Radio Production Program in 2015, he landed an internship with 89.3 FM KPCC in 2016. He eventually worked for SCPR as a Studio Technician and moved up to Audio Production Engineer in 2021. He’s currently collaborating with LAist Studios as the audio engineer for ‘Snooze’ where he continues to be a student of the craft of producing and mixing.

