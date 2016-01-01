Kyle Chang is an audio and music producer and DJ living in Los Angeles, with experience in recording, mixing, music production, and audio post production for 3 years. He works at LAist Studios as a producer, and his other work has appeared on NPR. He has interned at Jack Straw Studios and has done work with VICE, At Will Media, Marriott Hotels.

As a classically trained musician, he has won awards for his violin performance. He studied audio production at the University of Washington, earning a certificate in 2021. He has produced original music for LAist Studios. He composes music under the moniker Jia Kai, his Chinese name. He has DJd in clubs in Shanghai including Lucca and Lychee and in Seattle at the VUE and at Origin Nightclub in San Francisco.