Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Emma Alabaster (she/ they) makes songs, sounds and stories. Emma is an audio producer for LAist Studios on the Snooze podcast. Previously, they were a producer, composer and engineer for The Black Women's Department of Labor podcast. Emma is a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. As a composer, Emma performs under her name and released an album with the band, decibelists. She music-directed luminary poet, Cornelius Eady's band, Rough Magic, including the Sterling Brown Project. Emma has worked as a bassist, vocalist and sound designer for over a decade in collaboration with music, theater and dance artists. Their background in education and community organizing make them especially passionate about stories that support movements for social justice.

