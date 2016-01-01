Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
Emma Alabaster

Emma Alabaster

Producer

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Emma Alabaster (she/ they) makes songs, sounds and stories. Emma is an audio producer for LAist Studios on the Snooze podcast. Previously, they were a producer, composer and engineer for The Black Women's Department of Labor podcast. Emma is a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. As a composer, Emma performs under her name and released an album with the band, decibelists. She music-directed luminary poet, Cornelius Eady's band, Rough Magic, including the Sterling Brown Project. Emma has worked as a bassist, vocalist and sound designer for over a decade in collaboration with music, theater and dance artists. Their background in education and community organizing make them especially passionate about stories that support movements for social justice.

Stories by Emma Alabaster

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor