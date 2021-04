Megan Tan is a photo taker turned audio maker. She’s the creator of Radiotopia’s Millennial and has produced shows and episodes for Gimlet Media, Pineapple Street Media, TED, WNYC’s Radiolab, NPR’s Planet Money, NPR’s All Things Considered, and KALW’s The Stoop. For her fifth career, she wants to be a park ranger and a ceramicist. Twitter: @meganleetan