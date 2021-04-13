About the Show
Tupac and Dr. Dre's "California Love" served as a love letter and anthem for a generation. The song inspired author and New York Times writer, Walter Thompson-Hernández, to create a show as prescient as it is personal. In his "California Love" series, Walter invites listeners to join him in his family home, on horseback through the streets of Compton, and up into the sky to examine belonging. Walter takes us deep into his own story as he explores what it means for him to love Los Angeles.
Funding provided by:
Get News Updates Daily
Sign up for our morning briefing
Episodes
-
11:40Host Walter Thompson-Hernández returns home to L.A. and reflects on how much the city has changed since he was a child.
-
39:15Walter was just eleven years old when he was admitted to L.A.'s infamous Scared Straight program for graffiti related crimes. In this episode, Walter, through a chance encounter, checks-in with his friend who went through the program with him, their anti-tagging arch-nemesis, and how they have turned out after all these years.
-
34:40A story about a wild party line that many Los Angeles’ teenagers used to create a fantasy world.
-
36:18Walter dives deep on what Kobe meant to him in his life and how the icon’s death spurred a collective mourning throughout the city.
-
38:23A first-parrot perspective into legends and myths of how L.A. became home to the world’s largest population of green parrots.
-
34:40There’s a horse ranch in the heart of Compton that may hold the answers for salvation and redemption for the city’s black cowboys.
-
35:09Eleuteria “Ellie” Hernández moved to Los Angeles from a small town in Mexico when she was 14 and fell in love with the city. In this episode, Walter sits down with Ellie, his mother, to understand her relationship to L.A. and how it shaped his own.
-
12:07We close the series with a meditation on how 28 years after the 1992 Riots, for many in L.A., things feel exactly the same.
-
In this bonus episode, KQED’s Truth Be Told host Tonya Mosley talks with Walter Thompson-Hernández about the making of California Love, growing up in Los Angeles, and the importance of trusting yourself. Plus, in the spirit of Truth Be Told, Walter answers a round of audience questions. The audio is prerecorded from an Instagram Live event from August 20, 2020.
Credits
Host & Creator
Tamika Adams
Associate Producer
Producer
Senior Producer
Mixing/Master Engineer
Composer
Executive Producer