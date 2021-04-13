Support for LAist comes from
There’s a horse ranch in the heart of Compton that may hold the answers for salvation and redemption for the city’s black cowboys.
Read the original NYTimes article, "For the Compton Cowboys, Horseback Riding Is a Legacy, and Protection."

Read Walter Thompson-Hernández's book The Compton CowboysThe New Generation of Cowboys in America's Urban Heartland

California Love is a limited series with 8 episodes. Show support by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.