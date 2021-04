Elizabeth Nakano is an independent audio producer who has worked on shows at Stitcher, Spotify, and Radiotopia, and contributed to shows such as 99% Invisible and Twenty Thousand Hertz. A radio documentary she helped produce–Two Years, Diaries of a Divided Nation–recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow award. When not telling stories, she can be found outdoors.

Twitter: @Eliz_Nakano