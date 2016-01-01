Sophia Paliza-Carre is a long-form narrative audio producer and editor at Futuro Studios. She began working in audio by developing hyperlocal storytelling and engagement projects, and then worked as a public radio producer for WNYC, Radio Rookies, The Moth, and Arizona Public Media. Radio series she has worked on have been recognized by a duPont-Columbia Award, and a 1st place AP award for “Best News Series.” She has worked as an editor for NPR’s Latino USA, and is now a senior producer at Futuro Studios.