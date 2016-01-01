Vivian Yoon is host of the upcoming KPOP podcast from LAist Studios and is a 2.5 gen Korean American writer, actor, and performer from Koreatown, Los Angeles. The “2.5” due to her Dad having immigrated to the States at six years old and being arguably more “American” than she is. (He grew up waving lighters at Pink Floyd concerts, served in the Persian Gulf War as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, watches college football and likes it, etc.) Vivian’s background is in improv and sketch comedy, and pre-pandemic she was performing weekly at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

As a writer, Vivian has written on various animated shows for Amazon, Netflix, and Verizon Media’s 5G studio RYOT. As an actor, Vivian has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, been in many national commercials, and starred in a CW comedy pilot. You can also hear her voice acting in Disney’s animated film Spies in Disguise, for various Korean dramas and films on Netflix, and in the critically acclaimed podcast Moonface.

Vivian grew up in Koreatown, Los Angeles and has been a fan of KPOP ever since her first trip to Korea in 1995. She was a massive H.O.T. fan growing up (Sech’s Kiss who?), sported skinny bangs and highlights all throughout elementary school, and regrets having been Team Tony then because LOOK AT JANG WOO HYUK NOW. Vivian also co-created and hosted The KPOP Show, UCB's first and only all-female, all-Korean comedy show.

