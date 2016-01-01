Angela Bromstad is an Executive Producer and former television executive. She spent 17 years at NBCUniversal, and most recently held the position of President of Primetime for NBC Entertainment and NBCUniversal Television studios. Prior to that she was President of International Television Production in London for NBCU International. Shows under her tenure include Friday Night Lights, 30 Rock, The Office, Downtown Abby, Parenthood, Southland, as well as many others. Bromstad has several projects in development including The Burying Place at AMC and Gangsterland at Amazon. She has spent the last year consulting in the podcast world at KPCC/LAist working on California Love and Norco ’80.

