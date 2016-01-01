Support for LAist comes from
Andrew Eapen is a music composer, sound designer, and mix engineer based out of Los Angeles, CA. He has composed music for a number of podcasts including: Moonface, The Thing About Pam, & Murder on the Towpath. His music has also been featured on Shameless, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Jane The Virgin, and many other TV and film projects. Some of Andrews greatest accolades have been written about in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vice, and Consequence of Sound. Andrew is driven by his passion for music & sound design, and how he can connect others through these arts.

