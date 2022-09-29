What You Need To Know Today: Teen Fentanyl Crisis, Wage Theft Violations, Heatwave Cools Off

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Today in How To LA: Navigating the teen fentanyl crisis, wage theft in Long Beach; plus cooler weather up ahead

There’s a very real problem happening all over the country: more teens are dying from drug overdoses. Researchers have pointed out it’s now reached a crisis point in Los Angeles and the biggest culprit is the rise of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old girl was found dead in a school campus bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood. Three other teens were sickened that same night. It's suspected the students thought they were buying Percocet pills when it turns out…the pills were laced with fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine . In response, the Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced the district will distribute Narcan to schools starting in October. Narcan, or naloxone, can reverse the effects of an overdose if used shortly after symptoms start.

The number of teens, aged 14 to 18, who died from an overdose doubled in 2020. That number increased even more in 2021 to 1,150 teen deaths. According to Joseph Friedman, a UCLA researcher and lead author of a report that was published earlier this year in JAMA, that spike was the greatest increase in teen overdose deaths in recorded history. In the last two years in California, 400 teens died from drug overdoses. But here’s what really gets me: Friedman says the rate of teen drug use has actually fallen. It’s just gotten gotten a lot more dangerous, largely because of the spread of counterfeit pills.

For more information about this epidemic and some guidance on how to talk to the kids in your lives about it, listen to today’s How To LA podcast. Host Brian De Los Santos covers it all with Friedman and other guests. Take a listen here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing...It's National Coffee Day!

(Arantza Peña Popo / LAist)

You know one thing I can’t live without? It’s coffee. I desperately need to have my morning joe before I start working for the day. I have three favorite coffee-flavored drinks: Starbucks’ Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato, Tierra Mia’s Iced Horchata Latte and Hilltop’s Pistachio Latte. Did you know that THIS is the day to celebrate our immense love of coffee?

Not too long ago we asked you about your favorite coffee shops and you delivered! Maybe check out to see if they have deals for you on this special day.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream partnered with Go Get ‘Em Tiger to offer you the Coffee Tonic Float. You’ll have to pay almost $10 to get that float, but here’s some places that may have free coffee for you today. Check out some other dine and drinks deals in LAist’s and Christine Ziemba’s weekly roundup of fun events and activities.