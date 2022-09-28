Temperatures Are Expected To Begin Cooling On Thursday

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

If you're not loving this latest heat wave, here's some good news: today (aka Wednesday Sept. 28) is expected to be the last day of extremely high temperatures in and around Los Angeles County. Then, the weather should starting to cool on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will start to drop in coastal areas first.

However, heat warnings issued by NWS are still in effect through the end of Wednesday for L.A.'s coastal valleys, inland Orange County, the valleys of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and the Coachella Valley.

Those warnings are expected to be lifted by 8 p.m.

Very HOT conditions through Wednesday for the interior coast & valleys of LA County, and above normal for the Ventura Valleys & SMO Mtns. Use caution with outdoor activity! Never leave kids or pets unattended in your car! #SoCal #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/7rdks1Qmq9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 26, 2022

There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the mountains, high desert and eastern portions of the inland valleys.

Cool temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

And we can all be grateful here in Southern California that we're not in the path of Hurricane Ian, which has hit Florida with damaging winds and rains.

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers.



🎥@BradHabuda pic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

