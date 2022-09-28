Support for LAist comes from
News

Temperatures Are Expected To Begin Cooling On Thursday

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Sep 28, 2022 2:26 PM
A firefighter, shown from above, sprays water onto a massive cloud of smoke coming up from the ground on a dry hillside. The air is hazy with smoke as well from what appears to be a fire that was just put out.
Excessive heat can cause wildfires to spread.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
If you're not loving this latest heat wave, here's some good news: today (aka Wednesday Sept. 28) is expected to be the last day of extremely high temperatures in and around Los Angeles County. Then, the weather should starting to cool on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will start to drop in coastal areas first.

However, heat warnings issued by NWS are still in effect through the end of Wednesday for L.A.'s coastal valleys, inland Orange County, the valleys of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties and the Coachella Valley.

Those warnings are expected to be lifted by 8 p.m.

The Brief

There's a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across the mountains, high desert and eastern portions of the inland valleys.

Cool temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend.

And we can all be grateful here in Southern California that we're not in the path of Hurricane Ian, which has hit Florida with damaging winds and rains.

Tips to stay cool
    • Kiddie pool
    • Lotions in the fridge
    • Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
    • Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
    • Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
    • Build a DIY AC
    • Build a mini cold air fan
    • Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
    • Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
    • Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
    • Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
    • Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
    • Cool bath or shower twice a day
    • Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
    • Portable A/C unit

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
What questions do you have about Southern California?

