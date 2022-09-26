Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 26 - 29
Take a dip in the Beach House pool. Catch a classic from Agnès Varda. Get scared at Beyond Fest. Celebrate “Shaqtoberfest.”
Monday, Sept. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 30
Pop-Up Pool Day Monday
Annenberg Community Beach House
415 Pacific Coast Highway, Santa Monica
The weather is supposed to be warm, and some already have Monday off for Rosh Hashanah so why not spend a Monday poolside? The pool passes go on sale at 10 a.m., for walk-up sales only (no reservations).
COST: $4 - $10 admission; MORE INFO
Short+Sweet
Marilyn Monroe Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute
7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
The biggest, little theater festival showcases new, original work — all in just 10 minutes at a time. This year's categories include English Language Theatre, LatinX Theatre and a new category called VARIETY!
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 27 - Tuesday, Oct. 11
Beyond Fest 2022
Several locations throughout L.A.
Beyond Fest — L.A.’s largest genre film festival — returns for two weeks of programming, including 63 feature films. The festival opens with two free screenings of Parker Finn’s Smile, with closing night honors going to the World Premiere of Halloween Ends, David Gordon Green’s conclusion to the iconic horror franchise. While some events have already sold out, there are a number of screenings still available.
COST: FREE - $20; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m.
Passed Away
The Glendale Room
127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Passed Away is an improvised true-crime podcast that takes all the emotional twists and turns of a true crime mystery and makes up a case in front of a live audience.
COST: $8 - $12; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7:30 p.m.
The Gleaners and I (2000)
Academy Museum’s David Geffen Theater
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Watch one of the most popular and acclaimed documentaries from the late French filmmaker Agnès Varda’s most popular and acclaimed documentaries. Her first venture into digital filmmaking, the documentary follows Varda as she travels through France to explore the lives of “gleaners” — those who make use of discarded items.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m.
Vimeo Director’s Commentary Screening
Brain Dead Studios
611 N. Fairfax Ave., Beverly Grove
Join Vimeo curator Meghan Oretsky and watch several short films — all are Vimeo Staff Picks — followed by commentary by the people who made them. There’s a post-screening reception at a bar where attendees can mingle with the filmmakers and fellow film lovers.
COST: $12; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Sept. 28; 6 p.m.
Screening of Prey with Food by Chef Wes Avila
Colorado Center
2450 Broadway, Santa Monica
The Los Angeles Times Food Bowl continues with a community screening of Hulu’s hit movie, ‘Prey’ and a “predatory” feast and movie-inspired snacks from Chef Wes Avila (Ka’teen, Angry Egret Dinette). Cocktail bars will be onsite. This is a 21+ event.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 29; 5 p.m.
Bingo @ Bev
Beverly Center’s Grand Court
8500 Beverly Blvd., Beverly Grove
The latest installment of bingo at the Beverly Center features special guests: Latinx queens Marta BeatChu and Godoy. They’ll bring luck and laughs to the bingo players celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Bingo @ Bev is on the fifth Thursday of every month for guests 21+. Tickets include entry to the event, treats and two cocktails sponsored by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Monday, Oct. 31
Shaqtoberfest
The Historic Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group (the company behind LA’s own Haunted Hayride) presents a new Halloween attraction created in partnership with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and ABG Entertainment. Explore six Halloween-themed areas and trails, games, live entertainment, and food and beverage vendors. The all-ages experience is narrated by Shaq’s instantly recognizable voice.
COST: $24.99 - $99.99; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Saturday, Oct. 1
GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF)
Several locations in downtown L.A.
GLAFF, the sister fest of Mexico’s Festival Internacional de Cine de Guadalajara, showcases the best of Latinx/e, Latin American and BIPOC cinema and holds industry panels, mixers and galas for great networking. The opening night film at the Theatre at Ace Hotel is Hugo Pérez’s documentary Omara, focusing on Omara Portuondo — the voice of the Buena Vista Social Club.
COST: $10 - $20; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 29; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Anthony Doerr
The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater
9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc team up to present the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doerr (All the Light We Cannot See) discussing his recent critically acclaimed book, Cloud Cuckoo Land. The event will be moderated by David Ulin, former book critic for the Los Angeles Times. Tickets include a signed paperback copy of Doerr’s latest book.COST: $42 - $52; MORE INFO
Thursday, Sept. 29 - Sunday, Oct. 2
Moniece Clark
The Broadwater Main Stage
1078 Lillian Way, Hollywood
It’s the last weekend to catch a new play by LaShea Delaney, directed by Mark Sitko and produced by Barker Room Rep. The play follows the disappearance of Moniece Clark from a California desert town. Her sister Mimi looks for her with the help of a burnt-out television detective and the online sleuth community that has never given up on Moniece’s case.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Ghosts, Season 2
The CBS single-camera sitcom returns for its second season, with Rose McIver (Samantha) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay) finally opening their bed-and-breakfast. Their home is haunted by a group of diverse ghosts who can only be seen and heard by Samantha. The show is based on a popular BBC comedy. The new season of Ghosts premieres on CBS on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Paradise Dynasty at South Coast Plaza celebrates its one-year anniversary (and National Dumpling Day) by launching a new xiao long bao/soup dumpling flavor — chili crab — beginning Monday, Sept. 26. The dumpling will be available through Oct. 31.
- Monday is also National Key Lime Pie Day, and The Pie Hole locations offer slices of its zesty lime cream filling wrapped in a graham cracker crust for $5 a slice.
- Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Beverly Hills launched its first-ever happy hour menu last week, which includes SaltBae Wagyu beef, SaltBae fajitas, salmon crostinis and/or guacamole tortilla chips for just $14.95 each. House red and white wines ($8), beer ($6) and house cocktails ($8) are also on the menu. Happy Hour is available at the bar daily from 12 to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 1 is National Coffee Day, and to mark the occasion, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream teams with Go Get ‘Em Tiger for a Coffee Tonic Float ($9.25). The Float is available at McConnell’s locations from Monday, Sept. 26 to Monday, Oct. 10.
- The popular speakeasy The Blind Pig Kitchen & Bar in Rancho Santa Margarita has partnered with Garrison Brothers Distillery to offer the Southern Smoke cocktail ($20) through the end of September. The sophisticated beverage features Garrison Brothers Honeydew Bourbon Whiskey, mezcal, peach de vigne, peach habanero cordial, honey, faba, citrus and bitters.