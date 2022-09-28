Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

Heads Up For Weekend Travelers, Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Sep 28, 2022 10:32 AM
A map shows a section of the 91 Freeway that will be closed over the weekend, indicated with a red line.
(Courtesy Riverside County Transportation Commission
/
via Twitter)
If you're planning to hit the highways in Southern California this weekend, we have a couple of alerts that may help you avoid getting stuck.

91 Freeway

The 91 Freeway Refresh project continues this weekend in Corona.

All the eastbound lanes will shut down at 10 p.m. Friday from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15.

The eastbound side is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Some background: These periodic closures began June 20 and are needed because Caltrans officials say "this section of the 91 has a long history of roadway settlement." It's a continuation of previous work to shore up the soil under the freeway, Now, crews "will remove and replace sections of pavement and repair sound walls and concrete median barriers along the 91."

101 Freeway

Caltrans is also shutting down a portion of the 101 Freeway this weekend.

Crews are going to demolish a pedestrian bridge at Encino Avenue because it doesn't provide the standard clearance for tall vehicles.

They need both sides of the freeway to be closed between White Oak Avenue and Balboa Boulevard for the work.

A partial closure may begin Friday night through mid-morning Saturday.

Then, the total closure is set to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Sunday.

This will also necessitate the closure of the connectors from the 405 Freeway to the northbound 101.

