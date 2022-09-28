Heads Up For Weekend Travelers, Both The 91 And 101 Freeways Have Planned Closures

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

If you're planning to hit the highways in Southern California this weekend, we have a couple of alerts that may help you avoid getting stuck.

91 Freeway

The 91 Freeway Refresh project continues this weekend in Corona.

All the eastbound lanes will shut down at 10 p.m. Friday from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15.

The eastbound side is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Some background: These periodic closures began June 20 and are needed because Caltrans officials say "this section of the 91 has a long history of roadway settlement." It's a continuation of previous work to shore up the soil under the freeway, Now, crews "will remove and replace sections of pavement and repair sound walls and concrete median barriers along the 91."

🚧 Eastbound 91 will be fully closed from Main Street to just west of I-15 in @cityofcorona this weekend to repave lanes for our 91 Refresh Project. All eastbound 91 lanes will be closed Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.



Stay updated by texting 91REFRESH to 77222. pic.twitter.com/XZakzpxYLp — Riverside County Transportation Commission (@TheRCTC) September 27, 2022

Back to Top

101 Freeway

Caltrans is also shutting down a portion of the 101 Freeway this weekend.

Crews are going to demolish a pedestrian bridge at Encino Avenue because it doesn't provide the standard clearance for tall vehicles.

They need both sides of the freeway to be closed between White Oak Avenue and Balboa Boulevard for the work.

🚧Closure Alert🚧U.S. 101 from White Oak Ave. to Balboa Blvd. in the #SanFernandoValley will close from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 1-2. Please plan accordingly and use alternate routes. Info and detour maps 👇 pic.twitter.com/gOlT2DGGZk — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 22, 2022

A partial closure may begin Friday night through mid-morning Saturday.

Then, the total closure is set to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Sunday.

This will also necessitate the closure of the connectors from the 405 Freeway to the northbound 101.

Back to Top