Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate
BREAKING NEWS: TV And Movie Writers Strike Over 'Gig Economy' Conditions As Talks Break Down. What’s At Stake In The WGA Walkout
Colorful hand drawn abstract textures, shapes, patterns and layers are intertwined and juxtaposed to create a vibrant illustration of LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles.
(Arantza Peña Popo
/
LAist Design)
News
Queer LA
Your space to help you get the most out of LGBTQ+ life in Greater Los Angeles. Queer LA is a long-term project to help you figure out things big and small — with a focus on joy.

Share This
A collage of Caitlin through the years mix with brought colors. In the center is a portrait of them smiling with glasses on. Around them is an old yearbook photo, and photo of them posing at Pride, and a Mexican pride flag.
News
LGBTQ+ Angelenos: We Want Your Stories Of Queer Joy
Yes, there are moments of brightness. And LAist's new project, Queer LA is here to help share them — and help us find each other.
Colorful hand drawn abstract textures, shapes, patterns and layers are intertwined and juxtaposed to create a vibrant illustration of LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles. On top is a box with the words share your queer joy.
(Arantza Peña Popo
/
LAist Design)

When have you experienced queer joy?
LGBTQ+ Events Coming Up

  • May 3 l Sapphic Sounds

    • What: A new event from Anna Goodman for record-loving lesbians and queer people. You can bring your own vinyl to have a chance for the DJ to spin it on the pool deck of the Silver Lake Pool & Inn.
    • Cost: Free (details)

  • May 6 l Picnic With Pride

    • What: From Viet Rainbow of Orange County, a picnic celebration to welcome AAPI Heritage Month. Food and drinks are provided.
    • Cost: Free (details)

  • May 12 and 13 | Queer Prom Weekend: Under The Sea

    • What: A two-day prom for those who didn't get to do it right the first time. From Queer Field Day, Fever Dream and HawtMess, the event includes a homecoming-style sports rally and royal crowning.
    • Cost: Starts at $18.54 (details)
A portrait of Aaricka Washington against a yellow background.

Hi, I’m Aaricka!

If you're enjoying Queer LA, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news.
LAist LGBTQ+ stories can't happen without you!
You have the power to keep LGBTQ+ reporting strong in the months to come. Donate today to have an impact on LAist's ability to report on this vitally important topic. We can make a difference together with your partnership today.
Discover Something New
There’s always something new to learn or explore in LGBTQ+ communities. We're here to spark your curiosity and share experiences that get you out of your bubble.
Connect With Others
Finding queer people to vibe with among the millions of people isn't always easy. We’re here to get you more plugged in with people who share your experience and introduce you to those who might not.
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Drive Change
When the status quo isn’t working, we’re here to show you who's taking action and why these issues matter for LGBTQ+ people.
Decode Queer LA
Even the most informed queer Angelenos can have a hard time figuring out issues big and small. We're here to share what's worked for others and offer step-by-step resources.

Share Your Questions

What questions do you have about LGBTQ+ life in L.A.?
Caitlin Hernández unpacks what makes L.A. tick. They’re looking to help you make the most of life in Queer L.A., from finding friends to the basics of name change paperwork. Share your questions below.