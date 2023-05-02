Yes, there are moments of brightness. And LAist's new project, Queer LA is here to help share them — and help us find each other.
When have you experienced queer joy?
LGBTQ+ Events Coming Up
May 3 l Sapphic Sounds
- What: A new event from Anna Goodman for record-loving lesbians and queer people. You can bring your own vinyl to have a chance for the DJ to spin it on the pool deck of the Silver Lake Pool & Inn.
- Cost: Free (details)
May 6 l Picnic With Pride
- What: From Viet Rainbow of Orange County, a picnic celebration to welcome AAPI Heritage Month. Food and drinks are provided.
- Cost: Free (details)
May 12 and 13 | Queer Prom Weekend: Under The Sea
- What: A two-day prom for those who didn't get to do it right the first time. From Queer Field Day, Fever Dream and HawtMess, the event includes a homecoming-style sports rally and royal crowning.
- Cost: Starts at $18.54 (details)
Discover Something New
There’s always something new to learn or explore in LGBTQ+ communities. We're here to spark your curiosity and share experiences that get you out of your bubble.
From Glam Rock To The Cramps' Goo Goo Muck: Kid Congo Powers' Memoir Showcases A Life As A Queer Chicano During The Heyday Of PunkQueer Chicano punk rock guitar icon Kid Congo Powers’ new memoir is a historical musical map of Los Angeles.
The dispensary will focus on brands that are owned by LGBTQ+ growers and people of color.
For the past four months, the Queer Mercado has been a space for East L.A.’s queer community to connect and support local LGBTQ+ businesses.
Connect With Others
Finding queer people to vibe with among the millions of people isn't always easy. We’re here to get you more plugged in with people who share your experience and introduce you to those who might not.
A new memoir by sociologist Anthony Ocampo reflects on growing up gay and a child of immigrants in early 2000s L.A.
A lesson in overcoming adversity and forgiveness — and where Los Angeles can improve services for young LGBTQ+ people experiencing homelessness.
Ayan Vasquez Lopez, a member of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, represents for their communities on social media and on the stage.
Drive Change
When the status quo isn’t working, we’re here to show you who's taking action and why these issues matter for LGBTQ+ people.
Disneyland Will Hold Its First Ever Official Pride Celebration. The Decision Comes At A Time Of Increasing Division Over LGBTQ Rights In The USDisneyland Resort is holding its first official pride celebration, Disney After Dark: Pride Nite in the summer. But that doesn't remove the parks tense relationship LGBTQ+ representation, on the screen and in real life.
“L.A. feels like home to me because of the queer community,” a protester told LAist.
A new California law requires public colleges to update diplomas and records for transgender students who have changed their names. Students and advocates say it’s affirming and will prevent discrimination.
Grace Baldridge and other queer artists have found a fanbase. But when will the mainstream Christian music scene catch on?
Decode Queer LA
Even the most informed queer Angelenos can have a hard time figuring out issues big and small. We're here to share what's worked for others and offer step-by-step resources.
“Sorry, I’m not into Asians,” they’d say. Not into Asians. Categorically, that is.
Coming out looks different for everyone and is a continuous process. The hosts of WNYC Studio's podcast, Nancy, talk with people about their coming out stories to learn what went well, what could have gone better, and what to say if someone comes out to you.
Anti-LGBTQ+ treatment, and the fear of it, can keep people from getting medical attention. Here's how to find an affirming doctor.
Share Your Questions
What questions do you have about LGBTQ+ life in L.A.?
Caitlin Hernández unpacks what makes L.A. tick. They’re looking to help you make the most of life in Queer L.A., from finding friends to the basics of name change paperwork. Share your questions below.