LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

At Saticoy Elementary School, A Feud Over Pride Assembly Turns Into 2 Protests

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jun 2, 2023 11:41 AM
A group of LGBTQ+ supporters stand behind a police line outside the school holding up a sign that says "I hope you know how loved you are" in rainbow and trans pride flag colors.
Part of a group of LGBTQ+ supporters as the LAPD stand in between both groups.
(Caitlin Hernandez
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Friday morning two protests clashed on the street in front of Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood during a Pride assembly.

LAist was on the ground and will have more on this story soon.

What was the Pride assembly about?

The assembly was focused on the diversity of families, according to Megan VandenBos, the chief of staff for LAUSD board member Kelly Gonez. Students watched a reading of the Big Book of Families and were then given the opportunity to share what their family looks like. The book covers multiple family structures, including adoption, single parents and families with two parents of the same gender.

What's happened since the assembly was announced?

Some parents organized the protest on Instagram — which included posts claiming inappropriate content would be presented — in order to gather support. But the situation became more dangerous when a transgender teacher's Pride flag was burned on school property recently. The LAPD is investigating the situation as a possible hate crime.

What did people say at the protest?

LGBTQ+ supporters LAist spoke to said it was important to show up to let young kids know that they're safe to be who they are, whether in the community or not. The people who disagree with the school believe firmly that parents should have a say in what their kids learn about.

According to LAUSD public information officer Jonathan Fu, parents weren't required to send their kids to the assembly since it was a non-curricular event.

