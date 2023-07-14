Californians To Vote On Removing Language From State Constitution To Protect LGBTQ+ Marriage Equality

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

Next year, Californians will vote on repealing the voided Proposition 8 language that’s still in our state constitution in an effort to protect LGBTQ+ marriages.

What the amendment would do: The state senate approved ACA 5 in a bipartisan vote on Thursday, which would amend the California constitution to remove the limitation on marriages to a man and a woman. If approved by voters, the amendment will reinforce the existing right for same-sex marriage in California.

About Proposition 8: In 2008, California voters approved Prop. 8, a measure that banned same-sex marriages from being recognized by the state. That measure was voided by the ninth circuit court in 2013.