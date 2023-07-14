Support for LAist comes from
For the background, colorful hand drawn abstract textures, shapes, patterns and layers are intertwined and juxtaposed to create a vibrant illustration of LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles. On the background are five people. From left, a person with a Black person is wearing a purple shirt and skirt with a belt of carabiners, and they're dancing with their arms in the air. Next to them, is a person with a light skin tone wearing a green top and dancing. The third person is a drag king with a medium skin tone wearing pink glasses and facial hair. The fourth person is a drag queen with a medium dark skin tone who has a beard and makeup on. They have big pink hair and a teal dress and jewlery. The fith person has a light skin tone and is a shirtless with their top surgery scars and tattoos showing.
Queer LA
Your space to help you get the most out of LGBTQ+ life in Greater Los Angeles. Queer LA is a long-term project to help you figure out things big and small — with a focus on joy.

Californians To Vote On Removing Language From State Constitution To Protect LGBTQ+ Marriage Equality

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jul 14, 2023 2:59 PM
Topline:

Next year, Californians will vote on repealing the voided Proposition 8 language that’s still in our state constitution in an effort to protect LGBTQ+ marriages.

What the amendment would do: The state senate approved ACA 5 in a bipartisan vote on Thursday, which would amend the California constitution to remove the limitation on marriages to a man and a woman. If approved by voters, the amendment will reinforce the existing right for same-sex marriage in California.

About Proposition 8: In 2008, California voters approved Prop. 8, a measure that banned same-sex marriages from being recognized by the state. That measure was voided by the ninth circuit court in 2013.

Why now: Hollingsworth v. Perry legalized same-sex marriage in California, a conclusion from a number of challenges that ended in 2013. But the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for it to apply nationally with Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015. Senate analysis shows there is concern that the current court’s conservative makeup could change things in the future. By getting the Prop. 8 language out, it will “ensure that the provision will not spring back into effect” should precedent change.

