Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment
Colorful hand drawn abstract textures, shapes, patterns and layers are intertwined and juxtaposed to create a vibrant illustration of LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles.
Queer LA
Your space to help you get the most out of LGBTQ+ life in Greater Los Angeles. Queer LA is a long-term project to help you figure out things big and small — with a focus on joy.

Your Guide To 2023 LA Prides, From The Eastside To Compton

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published May 30, 2023 5:00 AM
A person with a medium tone holds a rainbow Pride flag in the air outside. The flag has the coat of arms of Mexico in the middle, which depicts a brown golden eagle perched on a prickly pear cactus devouring a rattlesnake. In the background is a crowd and a tan, tall building.
Participants attend Christopher Street West's L.A. Pride Parade in 2022 in Los Angeles.
(Tommaso Boddi
/
Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
EXPLORE THE GUIDE

Grab your flags, because Pride month starts on June 1, and the LGBTQ+ community is going to be busy.

In Los Angeles County, every weekend is packed with events, marches and festivals where you can dance the night away and hang out with your friends. This month isn’t just about partying, though. It’s a time for celebration and learning.

This is your guide to getting the most out of Pride and community events for each weekend.

Practical tips for Pride

First, let’s be realistic.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

If you go to Pride — such as a music festival, resource fair or march — it’s safe to say you’re going to be outside for a majority of the day. That means it’s a good idea to:

  • Dress appropriately for the weather
  • Wear comfortable shoes
  • Put on sunscreen
  • Bring water
  • Charge up your phone
  • Take breaks when you need it
Queer LA

But of course, this is Pride we’re talking about. So if dressing comfortably means mesh see-through shirts or high heels, then you do you. Remember that the “Pride aesthetic” is what you make it — you don’t have to step out of your comfort zone with outfits unless you want to.

Everyone is welcome at community Pride events, including families and kids, but be sure to do your research. Pride is a time to learn about and uplift different groups within LGBTQ+ communities. Kink and sexual expressions do play a role in the personal experiences of some LGBTQ+ people, so don’t be surprised if you see that on display in a march. Figure out what you’re comfortable with and take time to understand why some risque groups, such as the leather community, are foundational in the movement.

If you aren’t part of the LGBTQ+ community, that’s perfectly fine! Many people come who want to show support for someone they love — just make sure to show respect in the space and ensure this isn’t your only moment supporting the community.

A light-skinned woman with face paint, long hair and a baseball cap, wearing a white T shirt, is holding a rainbow colored Pride flag aloft. Around her people are smiling as they march along.
A participant at the LA Pride Parade on June 9, 2019 in West Hollywood.
(Sarah Morris
/
Getty Images)

Take the time to learn about the significance of Pride and its impact on LGBTQ+ rights. The struggles faced by the community back then are still being experienced by parts of the community today. With the growing drag bans and restrictions on transgender healthcare across the U.S., now is a good time to educate yourself.

Lastly, Pride can keep you busy. Make sure to rest and check on your social battery. While there is a lot that goes on, it’s OK if you can’t make it to everything. Use it as a time to enjoy yourself, make friends and be in community.

About LA County’s two big Prides

If you’re LGBTQ+ and live in Greater L.A., you’ve probably heard a lot about L.A. Pride and WeHo Pride Weekend. These are separate events. WeHo Pride Weekend is put on by the city of West Hollywood. L.A. Pride is put on by the Christopher Street West Association, which has run the event since the first L.A. Pride in 1970, and its parade takes place in Hollywood.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
About Queer LA

  • Queer LA is your space to get the most out of LGBTQ+ life in Greater Los Angeles. This long-term project helps you figure out things big and small with a focus on joy.

  • We chose "Queer LA" to demonstrate that this project includes everyone in LGBTQ+ communities. Find it here, on-air at LAist 89.3, social media and more.

The two events get a bulk of the attention, but that also means they get the big crowds. Pride doesn’t have to be a one-size-fits-all shindig. There are plenty of smaller, regional Pride events that may be more in your neck of the woods. These will usually have a mix of live music, resource fairs and marches.

(Did we miss your neighborhood’s Pride event? Let us know in the box below! We’ll update this guide as more Pride events get announced.)

June 2-4

Venice Pride Block Party

  • When: Friday, June 2, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Where: 99 Windward Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90291
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: venicepride.org

WeHo Pride Weekend

  • When: Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4
  • Where: Multiple locations in West Hollywood
  • Tickets: The parade is free, but other parts have varied costs
  • Information: wehopride.com

San Gabriel Valley Pride Parade & Festival

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Where: Starts at 501 East Hellman Ave., Alhambra, CA and continues at Barnes Park in Monterey Park
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: sgvlgbtq.org/calendar

SaMo Pride (Santa Monica Pride)

  • When: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: At the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica Place
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: www.smpride.com

June 9-11

L.A. Pride

  • When: Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.
  • Where: The two-day festival is at L.A. State Historic Park and the parade is along Hollywood Boulevard.
  • Tickets: The parade is free. Festival tickets start at $139.
  • Information: lapride.org

June 16-18

Trans Pride L.A.

  • When: Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17
  • Where: The L.A. LGBT Center's Hollywood Campus
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: transpride.lalgbtcenter.org

Orgullo Pride Fest

  • When: Saturday, June 17
  • Where: Boyle Heights (exact location to be announced)
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: Orgullo Pride Fest

San Pedro Pride

  • When: Saturday, June 17, starting at 12 p.m.
  • Where: L.A. Waterfront — 6th Street and Harbor Boulevard
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: bridgecitiesalliance.com

June 23-25

Compton Pride Festival

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 111 East Artesia, Compton, CA 90220
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: comptonpridefestival.com

Eastside Pride

  • When: Saturday, June 24
  • Where: BLVD Market — 520 Whittier Boulevard, Montebello, CA 90640
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: On Instagram

San Fernando Valley Pride

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 14410 Sylvan St., Los Angeles, CA 91401
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: sfvpride.org

Orange County Pride’s “Brilliant Resilience”

  • When: Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Santa Ana 
  • Tickets: General admission is free but there will be a VIP ticket option.
  • Information: prideoc.com

Los Angeles Black Pride

  • When: June 29-July 3
  • Where: Multiple locations in L.A. County
  • Tickets: To be determined
  • Information: blackpridela.com

Pride events after June

While June is Pride month, there is still plenty to look forward to after. Here are three gatherings that take place in later months.

South L.A. Pride

  • When: July 15
  • Where: Rancho Cienega Park
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: southlapride.com

Long Beach Pride

  • When: Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6
  • Where: Multiple locations in Long Beach
  • Tickets: The parade and teen Pride are free. Festival tickets start at $20.
  • Information: longbeachpride.com

Trans Pride Long Beach

  • When: Saturday, July 29
  • Where: Long Beach (exact location to be announced)
  • Tickets: Free
  • Information: transpridelongbeach.com

Share your local Pride below

What questions do you have about how L.A. works?
Caitlin Hernández explains what makes L.A. tick so that you can navigate our complicated city. If you’ve ever asked yourself, “Why is this like this and not like that? How does that work? Does it actually work?” then they want to hear from you. Share your question below.

Most Read
Best of LAist