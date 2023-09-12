After An Arson Attack At An LGBTQ-Friendly Lounge, Community Members Rally

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Sorry Not Sorry, a cocktail lounge in West Los Angeles, is known for its small hanging rainbow flags at the bar and a very inviting mood. It’s where friends come for happy hour, a comedy night or even parents’ night out.

But on Aug. 25, things took a dark turn. During a burlesque show, one of many events that Sorry Not Sorry hosts, three employees’ cars were doused with fuel, set on fire and had their tires slashed.

General manager Brandon Waller walked me to where they discovered the fires that night. It was in the back of the building, behind the patio and right next to employee’s only parking signs.

“It is not only upsetting, but it was very dangerous because it happened, like, centimeters away from our propane cage,” Waller said.

Luckily, the fires were extinguished before anyone could be hurt, but everyone’s concerned about why it happened. Owner Kim Vu says it could be a myriad of things, like run-of-mill crime in the area — or something worse.

A number of incidents

One of the burned cars the night of the suspected arson on Aug. 25, 2023. (Courtesy of Brandon Waller) Brandon Waller points to where the cars were burned, right by the propane storage, at Sorry Not Sorry in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, 2023. (Caitlin Hernández / LAist)

Sorry Not Sorry is quite popular with LGBTQ+ people and has become a frequent place for queer meetups and drag shows, among a lot of other events. But this year, someone drew a swastika on the front patio and then “AIDS” was found on a streetlight by the entrance.

“We really don't understand what’s going on. It’s very hard for me to believe it’s because we support the queer community because this is Los Angeles,” Vu said, “but I’m not being Pollyanna about this — I know that there is discrimination.”

Vu says she’s not sure if the LAPD will investigate further, so they may never know. (LAPD did not respond to LAist’s request for information.) But she says the arson felt targeted, along with the burglaries they’ve experienced in back-to-back years.



Community coming together

Patrons at Sorry Not Sorry in Los Angeles on September 6, 2023. (Caitlin Hernández / LAist)

Sorry Not Sorry isn’t a gay bar, but it’s earned a reputation as a very LGBTQ-friendly spot and all-around inclusive spot. Groups have hosted fundraisers for schools, networking events and more. So when Vu posted about the added pressure of the apparent arson attempt, along with rising costs and, like many other restaurants, a 50% drop in sales, many people said they’d come and support.

It’s easier said than done. But for Jessica Lin, it’s all about putting your money where your mouth is. She’s the founder of Beyond the Body, an LCC where she hosts foraging and other community events with a focus for queer people of color. One of her next events is at Sorry Not Sorry, and since the attack, Lin’s booked more. She thinks it’s smart that Vu is asking for help.

“For people attending, especially people who are queer, and who say they want to support the community, that does mean monetarily supporting,” Lin says.

Another LGBTQ+ community group, Butch Monthly LA, is also showing up to support Sorry Not Sorry. They hold regular meetups for self-described “butches, studs, tomboys and masc” and will be doing their next one as a drag show at the space.

“It felt really personal because this is a space that I've been to before for drag shows and other queer meetups,” says the founder, who goes by Leo. “It made me want to do something because I know that the only way that we can resist this kind of violence is to show up and continue being our authentic queer selves.”

And that’s the kind of support Vu resonates with. Her hope is that this burst of community stays and that it assures her employees that the local community wants them there.

So far, so good. Vu says Sorry Not Sorry is starting to get a “tremendous” increase in reservation requests, and people have come by since she shared the news to express their support.

“The answer is not to actually shrink back and be afraid,” Vu said, “but to actually get bigger and draw attention to ourselves.”