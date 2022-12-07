Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass has announced her transition advisory team. The team will advise her through the first 100 days of her administration.

Who is on the team: The co-chairs of Bass’s team are labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta; Monica Lozano, the president of the College Futures Foundation; Dominic Ng, the CEO of East West Bank; businessman and philanthropist Steve Soboroff; and Yvonne Wheeler, the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

Additional members of the transition team, which lists over 100 individuals, include former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former California governor Gray Davis, and Fabian Nuñez, retired speaker of the California State Assembly.

How they were picked: According to a statement, members of the Transition Advisory Team “possess a broad range of experience … that Mayor-elect Bass will draw upon to house people immediately, make L.A. safer and expand opportunity in every neighborhood.”

What’s next: Bass will be inaugurated on Dec. 11, and takes office on Dec. 12. She will be sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Bass has said that tackling homelessness will be one of her first priorities, with the goal of housing 15,000 unhoused Angelenos in her first year in office.

