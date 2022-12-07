Support for LAist comes from
Politics

Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Announces Her 100-Day Transition Team

By  Tyler Wayne  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Dec 7, 2022 1:58 PM
Karen Bass, a Black woman who appears to be in her 50s or 60s, stands behind a clear podium. She is smiling and gesturing with her hands. She wears a red suit with a white shirt, a silver necklace and glasses. Her hair is cut short and she wears red lipstick. Behind her, people holding signs reading "Karen Bass" can be seen.
Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass speaks on stage at the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Election Night party held at the Palladium in Hollywood on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Topline:

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass has announced her transition advisory team. The team will advise her through the first 100 days of her administration.

Who is on the team: The co-chairs of Bass’s team are labor and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta; Monica Lozano, the president of the College Futures Foundation; Dominic Ng, the CEO of East West Bank; businessman and philanthropist Steve Soboroff; and Yvonne Wheeler, the president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

Additional members of the transition team, which lists over 100 individuals, include former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former California governor Gray Davis, and Fabian Nuñez, retired speaker of the California State Assembly.

How they were picked: According to a statement, members of the Transition Advisory Team “possess a broad range of experience … that Mayor-elect Bass will draw upon to house people immediately, make L.A. safer and expand opportunity in every neighborhood.”

What’s next: Bass will be inaugurated on Dec. 11, and takes office on Dec. 12. She will be sworn in by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Bass has said that tackling homelessness will be one of her first priorities, with the goal of housing 15,000 unhoused Angelenos in her first year in office.

Go deeper:

