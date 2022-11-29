Karen Bass Pledges To Tackle Homelessness Immediately; Experts Weigh In

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all today on Giving Tuesday. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls AND will be matched dollar-for-dollar! Let your support for reliable local reporting be amplified by this special matching opportunity. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Approach almost anyone who lives in Los Angeles to talk about the state of the city and it's pretty much guaranteed they’ll tell you homelessness is where they want to see change. So let’s talk about that, shall we?

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



What Bass Has Pledged

We’ve told you Mayor-elect Karen Bass pledged to tackle the issue immediately when she takes office on Dec. 12 and declare a state of emergency.

In her first year, she said she wants to house 15,000 people and end encampments. She told LAist back in September her plan to get this done includes the “construction of temporary and permanent housing… and marshaling the resources of the city, county, state and federal governments around a single plan to address this crisis."

This all sounds like progress, but in a city that struggles with the seemingly never-ending issue of homelessness , what should Bass prioritize? What can she actually do?

In How To LA’s latest podcast episode , our host Brian De Los Santos talks to a couple of experts to get some thoughts on this question. Gary Dean Painter is director of USC’s Homelessness Policy Research Institute and Theo Henderson is an advocate for the unhoused who has received a lot of attention for his work, especially as someone who was previously unhoused himself.

Painter agrees that declaring homelessness a crisis, like you would a natural disaster, could be a good move to help marshal resources. But Bass needs the backing of the L.A. City Council to do that. So, Painter said, the mayor-elect needs a coordinated effort. He anticipates she will work closely with various department heads within the city and reach out to partner agencies in the county.

One controversial issue that has come up is the ordinance 41.18, which is known as the “anti-camping law” because it bans people from sleeping outdoors near public spaces like schools, parks and libraries. Bass has supported it in part because, as she told LAist, she believes it is “unacceptable for homeless encampments to exist near schools and child care centers.”

"The mayor's really going to have to work with the city council to make sure that there aren't ordinances passed that are just kind of putting band-aids on issues around where people are allowed to, or not allowed to, sleep."





"The reality is when you’re in traumatic situations or have various types of illnesses or dealing with the demons of living out on the street, you’re not going to be meeting proper and perfect people at all times,” Henderson said. “We [need to] meet them where they are, have harm reduction training… get them well…the support of housing if they have relapses.”

But Painter said that thenoting that 59% of single people who have been unhoused for less than a year are in that situation because of economic insecurity. Painter says:The solution, said Theo Henderson,

The problem with taking people off the streets, Painter noted, is that some people may prefer it that way, instead of the alternatives that have been offered, like shelters. However, there are thousands of people living outside, he said, and some do want to come inside.

“I think we can do that," he said," but we can't offer people situations that are going to put them at risk or retraumatize them based on things that they've gone through.

There’s a lot more that this latest episode of How To LA covers that can help you better understand this crisis. You can listen here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

Back to Top

More News

(After You Stop Hitting Snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!



Brace yourself, because we’re projected to receive a hefty helping of rain here in Los Angeles this week. The "fairly significant storm system” is expected to deliver around one to two inches starting later this week.

here in Los Angeles this week. starting later this week. The Los Angeles Unified School District saw an increase in reading scores last month while most school districts noticed quite the opposite. However, data experts are hesitant to celebrate, citing “ statistical outliers ”. LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho takes issue with that criticism.

while most school districts noticed quite the opposite. However, data experts are hesitant to celebrate, citing “ ”. LAUSD superintendent Alberto Carvalho takes issue with that criticism. Angelino Heights is a stunning example of L.A.'s architectural evolution . Go on a brief history tour through the eyes of this longtime resident.

. Go on a brief history tour through the eyes of this longtime resident. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is one of the toughest state universities to get into. Now, a new report from CalMatters finds that it accepts the smallest percentage of Black students compared to other universities in the system and even some of the most selective UC schools. brief history tour

and even some of the most selective UC schools. brief history tour The Senate is expected to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) this week, which will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. Dozens of Republicans have voted in support of the bill.

with the Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) this week, which will Dozens of Republicans have voted in support of the bill. In politically red areas of California, people who identify as LGBTQ say they are struggling to find a safe spaces to be themselves in these, mostly, rural communities. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs just before Thanksgiving reinforced those feelings of vulnerability. ( Los Angeles Times )

to be themselves in these, mostly, rural communities. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs just before Thanksgiving reinforced those feelings of vulnerability. ( ) As the holiday season is officially underway, chaotic holiday travel has led to over 4,200 flights being delayed and another 109 canceled. Here’s what airport officials want you to know before you travel.

Back to Top

Wait! One More Thing...

Concerns Of Lead Poisoning In Toddler Sippy Cups

The November recall applies to the Green Sprouts 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup and its 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) ( (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission))

You might see one less baby product at Whole Foods, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Green Sprouts, the creator of baby products like stainless-steel cups and bottles, is recalling some of their items because of a lead poisoning hazard.

There’s only been seven reports of lead exposure from these products and no one has been harmed. There will just be fewer sippy cups to go around. To understand how we got to this point, read on to learn more.

Help Us Cover Your Community Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

