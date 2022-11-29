Support for LAist comes from
News

A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week

By  Nate Perez
Published Nov 28, 2022 4:33 PM
Gray rainwater runs down a concrete channel in the center of two concrete banks slanted downard. On both sides of the banks are yellow and brown-leafed trees.
The Arroyo Seco rushes and overflows in the Highland Park neighborhood thanks to heavy rains in Dec. 2021.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Los Angeles could see up to two inches of rain later this week. But good news, everyone, things are expected to be nice and chilly in the meantime.

How cold will it get? Temperatures are expected to get as low as the upper 30s and lower 40s in the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. A cold weather alert is in effect for some local mountains and deserts; for Lancaster, it will remain in effect, Monday through Thursday, for Santa Clarita, Tuesday through Wednesday, and all week up on Mt. Wilson.

How much rain? National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Hall told LAist that a “fairly significant storm system” is headed for L.A. Thursday and Friday. “So [there’s] potential for one to two inches of rainfall across Los Angeles, the Los Angeles basin, and up to four inches up in the San Gabriel mountain area," he said.

Okay, but what are the odds? L.A.’s chance of precipitation later this week is 78%, according to NWS Los Angeles.

