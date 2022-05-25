Morning Brief: Tragedy In Texas, Monkeypox, And Pop-Up Magazine

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 25.

Change is afoot at LAist, and today was the day I was going to introduce our newest team member, Aaricka Washington, who will be taking over writing this newsletter in the next few days. We were working on a fun, lighthearted introduction. But then the news broke about another school shooting: at least 18 children and two adults are dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately responded on Twitter , saying, “Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense [sic] gun safety NOW.”

We both felt we’d be remiss not to write about this tragedy, even though it’s not L.A.-based. I’m the mother of an almost four-year-old, and Aaricka is a former teacher who taught in Texas elementary and middle schools. To say we are devastated doesn’t begin to touch what we’re feeling; there are no words.

By the time you read this, President Joe Biden will have addressed the country. Texas Gov. Joe Abbott, who has been staunchly against gun control legislation and last year signed into law a bill allowing Texans to carry handguns without a permit, license or training, expressed his sorrow about the tragedy on Twitter .

And yet, as of now, the National Rifle Association is still scheduled to meet in Houston this Memorial Day weekend. There are no plans to end these senseless killings that now happen almost every day in the United States. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting — where a gunmen killed 20 first-graders and six adults in Connecticut.

There have been 27 school shootings in the United States so far this year.

LAist will not report on the Texas tragedy closely, but NPR will, and we’ll repost their content so you can stay informed. In the meantime, as we all process this tragedy during a time when all the news seems bad, here are some resources that can hopefully help you::

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

