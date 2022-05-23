Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 23 - 26

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Watch musicals created in a single day. Attend a pop-up magazine. Hear from Joe Swanberg about improvised moviemaking. Listen to the former US ambassador to Ukraine talk about her new memoir and the current political situation.



Monday, May 23; 8 p.m.

An Evening with Neil Gaiman

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The author/graphic novelist of The Sandman, Stardust, American Gods and Coraline reads stories and poems and answers questions on stage.

COST: Tickets start at $42; MORE INFO

Monday, May 23; 7:30 p.m.

The 24 Hour Plays: 24 Hour Musicals

The Bourbon Room

6356 Hollywood Blvd., 2nd Floor, Hollywood

Actors, performers, writers, composers, directors and choreographers from Broadway, film and TV create and perform four brand new short musicals over the course of a single day. Watch the fruits of their labor live on stage. Scheduled to participate are actors Emily Kinney, Andrew Leeds, Angelique Cabral, Shannon Purser, writers and composers Lisa Loeb and Lindsay Kraft and many other creatives and performers.

COST: $49 - $89; MORE INFO

Monday, May 23; 6:30 - 8 p.m.

A Virtual Visit to the Hoffman Candy Company

Virtual

Join the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles for a look into the history of the L.A.-founded chocolate manufacturer Hoffman Candy Company (established in 1911). Watch ADSLA President Margot Gerber and Elic Hoffman’s grandson Craig Hoffman present photos from the family collection including candy packaging with Art Deco design, association with the Famous Players Lasky and silent film promotions.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 24; 8 p.m.

School Night

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

Listen to live sets by S.G. Goodman, a queer indie rocker from Kentucky, and L.A.-based singer and songwriter Daniel Blake. This is a 21+ event.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 24; 6 p.m.

Marie Yovanovitch: Lessons from the Edge

Virtual

Writers Bloc and The Skirball Center present the former US ambassador to Ukraine, discussing her new memoir. Yovanovitch, a noted Russian expert, recounts her experience in the Foreign Service, serving in hot spots around the world, her time in Ukraine and dismissal during the Trump Administration.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 24 - Wednesday, May 25

Big Hero 6

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The theater brings back Walt Disney Animation’s action-packed buddy comedy to the big screen in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month. Watch the friendship between robot Baymax and prodigy Hiro Hamada as they and their group of friends turn into high-tech heroes.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 24; 7:30 p.m.

Lost & Found at the Movies: Letting Characters Speak for Themselves

Mark Taper Auditorium - Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

Some great films start with an idea and a script. But others start with a great idea — and then let the directors and actors improvise the dialogue and collaborate on where the story should go. The ALOUD program of the Library Foundation welcomes filmmaker Joe Swanberg, who has followed in the footsteps of other directors like John Cassavetes to Christopher Guest in unscripted narrative cinema. A complimentary reception follows the program.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, May 25 - Thursday, May 26 and Saturday, May 28

The Kitchen Table Project: A Time to Gather

Temple Israel of Hollywood

7300 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Invertigo Dance Theatre presents a site-specific and interactive live performance created specifically for the temple’s community and Hollywood campus. Weaving together dance, theater and music, the production explores themes of nourishment, heritage and memory through the kitchen table. For the first time since its 2020 inception, KTP is going to be performed before a live audience.

COST: $15 - $30; MORE INFO



Wednesday, May 25; 7:30 p.m.

Nish Kumar: Your Power, Your Control

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The British comedian returns to the Dynasty for one night only with his acclaimed new show. He’s the (former) host of BBC’s The Mash Report, which is the UK’s version of The Daily Show.

COST: $25; MORE INFO



Thursday, May 26; 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Hi, High, Hello! Comedy Show

The Studio Lounge at The Artist Tree

8625 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

Chill, chuckle and smoke out at The Studio Cannabis Lounge at The Artist Tree — L.A.'s only licensed cannabis consumption lounge. Grab a bite to eat and try out any of their 700+ cannabis products while listening to stand up from Craig Conant, Debra DiGiovanni, Asif Ali and Beth Stelling. This show is 21+.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Thursday, May 26 - Sunday, May 29

Star Wars Celebration 2022

Anaheim Convention Center

800 W. Katella Ave., Anaheim

The fan experience doesn’t take place in a galaxy far, far away...but just down the 5 freeway. Celebrate the Star Wars’ universe, including its legacy, new movies, television shows, books and comics. Check out exhibitions, screenings, merchandise, panel discussions, autograph sessions and celebrity guests.

COST: Single-day tickets start at $75; MORE INFO

Pop-up Magazine returns to L.A. this week, bringing its Spring 2022 edition to the Theatre at ACE Hotel. (Jenna Garrett)

Thursday, May 26; 7:30 p.m.

Pop-up Magazine: Spring 2022

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

The live multimedia experience returns to L.A. with an issue that features art, music, stories and performance by podcast host Tracy Clayton, author and artist Chanel Miller, 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist Chloé Cooper Jones and others. The magazines aren’t recorded or livestreamed, so it’s a one-night only experience.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

'A Forest for the Trees' is a newly opened immersive exhibition from artist Glenn Kaino. (Courtesy of the artist)

Ongoing

A Forest for the Trees

Ace Mission Studios

516 South Mission Rd., Boyle Heights

The immersive art show, created and directed by artist Glenn Kaino, together with The Atlantic and Superblue, challenges audiences to reimagine their relationship with the natural world. Experience a forest unlike any other — with animatronic performing trees, illusions of fire that visitors can control with their hands, and multisensory storytelling, music and magic. The show is inspired by The Atlantic’s editorial series “ Who Owns America’s Wilderness? ,” which launched in 2021 with the cover story “ Return the National Parks to the Tribes ” written by David Treuer. Open Wednesdays through Sundays. The food and beverage program at the show is directed by Minh Phan of porridge + puffs and PHENAKITE.

COST: $10 - $50; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Angelyne

This limited series was released earlier this month on Peacock, with Emmy Rossum starring as L.A.’s own lady in pink: Angelyne. One of the OG media personalities, Angelyne first gained attention by taking out self-billboards around the city in the ’80s and driving around in her bright pink Corvette. The series also stars Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, Alex Karpovsky, David Krumholtz, Antjuan Tobias and Tonatiuh. All eight episodes are streaming now.

Read our story: Why Angelyne Embraced Her Peacock Bio-Series, Then Rejected It

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar and food happenings in SoCal this week:

