We Explain L.A.
Morning Brief: Tragedy In Long Beach, Hot Temps, And A Trailblazing Felon

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Sep 30, 2021 5:00 AM
A photo of a campus sign from Millikan High School next to a parking structure. The sign is white with the school's name in blue and yellow. At the forefront of the photo, a low hedge is shown. Palm trees are shown behind the school sign.
Millikan High School campus.
(Megan Garvey
/
LAist)
Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 30.

A tragic incident outside a Long Beach shopping center earlier this week left an 18-year-old mother without brain activity, according to her family. The details of the shooting still aren’t all in, but here’s what we know so far.

A little after 3 p.m., when students were getting out of school at nearby Millikan High, three people got out of a car and approached a 15-year-old female student who’d just left the campus, according to reports. Cell phone video of the incident, which has circulated online, appears to show the student moments later in a fight with Mona Rodriguez, 18, one of the people who emerged from the car.

A school security officer broke the fight up. When Rodriguez and the other two individuals got back into their car, the driver sped away and made a tight turn near the officer. In response, the officer pulled out his gun and fired on the vehicle. In the video, someone can be heard screaming after the shots are fired, and another voice says, “Oh, that’s a real gun … holy s**t.” 

One of the shots struck Rodriguez — police say she was hit in the back, but her family says she was hit in the head — ultimately leaving her on life support with no brain activity. Her family has said they don’t expect her to survive. 

Rodriguez is the mother of a five-month-old boy.

The name of the officer who fired on the car hasn’t been released yet, but they have reportedly been placed on leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department and the L.A. District Attorney's office, and Rodriguez’s family plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... Orange County's First Felon

A woman with dark hair and intense eyes wearing a dark, high-neck dress, stares at the camera. Handwritten on the photo above her are the words "M. Avila. Felony"
A mugshot of Modesta Avila, who was tried, in 1889, for attempting to obstruct a train.
(Public Domain)

After her neighborhood was bisected by a railroad, Modesta Avila placed a railroad tie and a steel bar on a newly laid section of track, hoping to derail an express train. She tied a note to it demanding $10,000. The act made her a legend. It also made her Orange County's first felon.

