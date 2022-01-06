Morning Brief: Remembering Jan. 6 Violence, A Nirvana Lawsuit, And Rooftop Bars
Good morning, L.A. It’s Jan. 6.
On this day last year, a mob of people swarmed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The violence resulted in five lives lost and at least 150 people injured. But the brutality wasn’t limited to the nation’s capital. Outside of L.A. City Hall and in front of LAPD headquarters, groups of pro-Trump protesters verbally and physically attacked passers-by. Among those most seriously injured was Berlinda Nibo.
The 26-year-old was on her way to lunch when she came upon the downtown rally. Nibo, who is from Nigeria, was suddenly surrounded and attacked.
“A group of people started chanting, ‘White lives matter’ at me,” Nibo told my colleague Frank Stoltze. Photos, videos and eyewitness accounts of the assault show someone spraying chemicals in Nibo’s eyes, other people beating her and calling her the N-word, and a woman grabbing Nibo’s wig, then shouting, “the first scalping of the new civil war.”
Another video captured Nibo asking nearby LAPD officers for help, even pointing out the person who pepper-sprayed her. Officers could have made the arrest, but a captain told Nibo she needs to fill out a citizen’s arrest form first. As of this writing, she says LAPD has told her they’re still looking for her attackers (LAPD was not able to provide our newsroom with an update in time for this story).
Meanwhile, the events of that day changed Nibo’s life. She moved into a new home within a week, and continues to be afraid to step outside.
“The people who assaulted me, I don’t know who they are, and I don’t know where they are,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to continue with my life.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Criminal trials in L.A. County are on hold for two weeks due to the COVID surge.
- California's indoor mask mandate has been extended until at least Feb. 15.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind workers at Jon Donaire Desserts in Santa Fe Springs, who have been on strike for nine weeks.
- Some California homeowners who’ve fallen behind on their mortgage payments due to COVID-19 can seek help from a new state initiative.
- Things seem grim now, but some experts think America's COVID situation is likely to get significantly better in six to eight weeks.
- The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed due to the spread of COVID in L.A. and California, and the Sundance Film Festival will be held virtually.
Before You Go ... L.A.'s Best Rooftop Bars
When it comes to rooftop bars, gorgeous views don't go hand-in-hand with quality libations. As lovely as it is to be able to sit outside and sip year-round, it can feel like a bit of a letdown if your drink isn’t as good as the view. Fortunately, we've found the spots in the city where all the good things line up.
