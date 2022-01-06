Morning Brief: Remembering Jan. 6 Violence, A Nirvana Lawsuit, And Rooftop Bars

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Jan. 6.

On this day last year, a mob of people swarmed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., part of an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The violence resulted in five lives lost and at least 150 people injured. But the brutality wasn’t limited to the nation’s capital. Outside of L.A. City Hall and in front of LAPD headquarters, groups of pro-Trump protesters verbally and physically attacked passers-by. Among those most seriously injured was Berlinda Nibo.

The 26-year-old was on her way to lunch when she came upon the downtown rally. Nibo, who is from Nigeria, was suddenly surrounded and attacked.

“A group of people started chanting, ‘White lives matter’ at me,” Nibo told my colleague Frank Stoltze. Photos, videos and eyewitness accounts of the assault show someone spraying chemicals in Nibo’s eyes, other people beating her and calling her the N-word, and a woman grabbing Nibo’s wig, then shouting, “the first scalping of the new civil war.”

Another video captured Nibo asking nearby LAPD officers for help, even pointing out the person who pepper-sprayed her. Officers could have made the arrest, but a captain told Nibo she needs to fill out a citizen’s arrest form first. As of this writing, she says LAPD has told her they’re still looking for her attackers (LAPD was not able to provide our newsroom with an update in time for this story).

Meanwhile, the events of that day changed Nibo’s life. She moved into a new home within a week, and continues to be afraid to step outside.

“The people who assaulted me, I don’t know who they are, and I don’t know where they are,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to continue with my life.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

