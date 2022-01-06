Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

California Extends Statewide Indoor Masking Requirement To Feb. 15

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jan 5, 2022 4:06 PM
An employee with a mask leans forward to bring drinks to a table.
A waitress wears a face mask while serving customers at Langer's Delicatessen on June 15, 2021.
(FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

California's indoor mask mandate has been extended, and will remain in place until at least Feb. 15.

It was reinstated last month and was originally set to expire on Jan. 15.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said the move was prompted by concerns about surging COVID-19 case numbers and more hospital admissions across the state.

As we get closer to Feb. 15, the department will assess whether to extend the mandate again, he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Business closures are not on the table at this time, Ghaly said.

Hospitalizations statewide are approaching the same levels as they were last winter. Back then, California hospitals admitted around 53,000 patients, though not all of them were being treated for COVID-19.

As of now, 51,000 people are in hospitals across the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County, while rising, are still well below the peak of a year ago.

What questions do you have about vaccines?

Related Stories