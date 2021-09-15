Morning Brief: Newsom Wins, Looking To 2022, And LA’s Tiki History

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 15.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has defeated an attempt to recall him from office.

Polls in California closed last night at 8 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., the election was called in Newsom’s favor by the AP, CNN and NBC. At that time, 7.4 million mail-in ballots had been counted, and the “no” vote was ahead of the “yes” vote 68% to 32%.

In Southern California, L.A. County residents voted against the recall 73.6% to 26.4%. Orange County residents also chose to keep Newsom in office 57.9% to 42.1%.

Larry Elder, the leading candidate to replace Newsom, conceded and admonished his OC supporters to be “gracious in defeat.”

However, Elder has indicated that he will run for governor again in 2022. In a radio interview yesterday with the Fresno show KMJ Now, Elder said, “I have now become a political force here in California in general and particularly within the Republican party, and I’m not going to leave the stage.”

That would leave the door open for Democrats to continue their now-proven strategy of drilling home for voters who the alternative to Newsom would be.

“From branding it the ‘Republican recall’ to talking a lot about Larry Elder and all the other candidates’ opposition to vaccine mandates and mask mandates, we’re trying to show what’s behind door number two,” Newsom campaign spokesperson Nathan Click told CalMatters. “We were telling the story of what would happen and who the other guys were, and I think that’s really powerful.”

