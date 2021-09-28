Morning Brief: LA’s Homeless Authority, Purging Pot Convictions, And Cinelounge Outdoors

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 28.

Like most Angelenos, I know that our city is in the middle of a major housing crisis. I also know that we’ve received billions of dollars in local, state and national funding to address the problem.

And yet, it can be hard to understand how those funds are administered. To answer this question and more, my colleague Ethan Ward — our new housing reporter — is examining the forces at play. Yesterday, he published a deep dive looking at the work of the L.A. Homeless Services Authority.

LAHSA’s job is big and unwieldy, Ethan notes, given that L.A. is the largest urban county in the nation. The county agency is responsible for coordinating the efforts of the many organizations, community leaders and government programs offering services for the unhoused.

But the magnitude of the task before LAHSA hasn’t stopped local officials from starkly criticizing their progress. Nury Martinez, the L.A. City Council President, introduced a motion in 2020 questioning whether LAHSA was still an effective model. Kathryn Barger, an L.A. County Supervisor, said this year that it’s time for “sweeping changes to the system.”

L.A. City Councilman Paul Koretz recently introduced a motion to prepare for the city’s possible withdrawal from LAHSA, and Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas co-authored a motion to review LAHSA’s financial operations.

In other words, officials are unimpressed. To read more about LAHSA and what might become of it, check out Ethan’s full story here.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Jon Lovett performs at Largo on September 21, 2017. Lovett will host "Lovett or Leave It." (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

