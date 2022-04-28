Morning Brief: LA Jail Mental Health Funding, Single-Use Plastics, And Cirque De Soleil

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 28.

For years, activists in L.A. and elsewhere have promoted the need to provide health care and support to people who commit crimes while experiencing mental health crises, rather than sending them to jail.

Well, whether you’ve heard of it or not, L.A. County has just such a program in place already: the Office of Diversion and Reentry helps thousands of people with mental health challenges who otherwise would end up incarcerated.

My colleague Emily Elena Dugdale reports that ODR Housing, as it's known, has been a massive success — more than 3,700 people with serious mental health disorders, physical illnesses and/or substance abuse issues were diverted from jail thanks to the program. A study released by the RAND Corporation in 2019 found that 90% of people surveyed who were enrolled in ODR Housing had stable housing after six months, 74% after 12 months.

The vast majority also had no new felony convictions.

And yet, next year’s proposed county budget sets aside no new funding for the program. That means regardless of how much it’s helped clients, new people won’t be afforded the same opportunities.

For some who work to support individuals in the jail system, the decision is inexcusable.

“This is going beyond negligence at this point,” said Ivette Alé-Ferlito with Dignity and Power Now. “This is intentional harm to people with mental health needs.”

