Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

After UCLA and CalTech, Jessica Watkins Is First Black, Female Crew Member On The International Space Station

By Tyler Wayne and Jessica Ogilvie
Published Apr 27, 2022 1:47 PM
Jessica stands in a NASA blue jumpsuit, arms crossed, with a big picture of the earth behind her
Jessica Watkins is the first Black woman to be a member of the ISS crew
(Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Rookie NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is making aerospace history.

Following the launch of SpaceX from Cape Canaveral in Florida Wednesday morning, Watkins is poised to become the first Black woman to serve as a crew member on the International Space Station.

She is part of the Crew-4 mission, which, according to the SpaceX website, will conduct over 200 science experiments that astronauts hope will “prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

A graduate of UCLA and Stanford, Watkins worked at NASA's JPL in Pasadena and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences at Cal Tech when she was selected as an astronaut candidate in 2017,

Other Black women have flown in space, but she will be the first to serve as a long-term member of the space station crew.

For the next six months, Watkins will serve as a mission specialist along with three other crew members.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories