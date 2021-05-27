Morning Brief: LA County Fair, Echo Park, And The Getty

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 27.

Take note, fried food aficionados: the L.A. County Fair has announced its return date, after being cancelled last year and this year. Starting in 2022, the bacchanalian event at the Pomona Fairplex will be held in May.

For the past 100 years, the fair has taken place in September — often a blazing hot month in SoCal, one during which the idea of standing in long lines and consuming heaps of sugar might not be so appealing.

Now, fair fans can look forward to a more temperate May celebration. Next year’s event will run from May 5-30. The new timing will also mark the fair’s 100th anniversary.

As usual, attractions will include carnival rides, live performances, petting zoos, shopping, and — of course — fair food (think candy apples, buckets of cookies and deep-fried everything ). One of the main attractions is the Ferris wheel , which has been in place for most of the event’s history.

Launched in 1922 , the L.A. County Fair began as a five-day agriculture exposition. These days, it lasts for nearly a month, and typically attracts more than a million people. The fair also provides temporary employment for more than 500 workers, and yields approximately $325 million for the county.

The 2020 fair was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the first time it’s been called off since World War II. This year's event was also canceled, but organizers will host a Fair Food experience in late September.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you can sign up for updates on the fair’s website or follow them on Instagram .

Before You Go ... A Spanish-Language App For The U.S. Market

Chamba offers job listings in high-demand fields such as construction, cleaning and restaurants. (Photo by Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

While Marina Corona was watching TikTok videos a little over two months ago, she came across one that included information about Chamba, a Spanish-language job finder mobile app.

“I was looking for a part-time [job],” said Corona, who works in the cleaning business. Without much effort, she found a potential opening and applied by text. In a matter of days, she was working in her new position.