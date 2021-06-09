Morning Brief: County Vs. City In Venice, Transitional Kindergarten And A Vineyard Battle

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 9.

The actions and reactions on homelessness in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood have made plenty of headlines in recent years — from the legal fights over a bridge housing shelter to the conflicts between housed and unhoused neighbors to documented incidents of violence at encampments on the famed Venice boardwalk.

Now Venice is at the center of a jurisdictional tug-of-war between the city and the county sheriff’s department.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would dispatch deputies to the Ocean Front Walk — even though that falls under LAPD jurisdiction — to clear encampments of unhoused people.

The sheriff said city leaders have failed and tweeted that his department’s homeless outreach team would go to Venice to “compassionately offer services while employing common sense in the regulation of public space within Los Angeles County.”

On Tuesday, those deputies arrived, as documented by reporters and advocates for unhoused people.

L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, who represents Venice and other West. L.A. communities in District 11, tweeted a thread critical of Villanueva, calling the sheriff a “roadblock” to progress on the homelessness crisis.

“In Venice, we're working to marshall resources to offer housing and services to hundreds of people living on the streets,” Bonin wrote. “Villanueva hasn't offered actual help. This is a serious crisis. We need people interested in solving it, not exploiting it.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

The governor's proposal to fund transitional kindergarten for all four-year-olds is receiving mixed reviews . While many parents and educators welcome the educational benefits, some private child care centers, and the parents that rely on them for extended care hours, worry it could put them out of business.

. While many parents and educators welcome the educational benefits, some private child care centers, and the parents that rely on them for extended care hours, worry it could put them out of business. Local vintners are upset about a zoning ordinance that prohibits new vineyards and doesn't clarify whether they can expand existing ones.

that prohibits new vineyards and doesn't clarify whether they can expand existing ones. Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Costa Mesa couple in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos during an apparent road rage incident in Orange County. Prosecutors allege Marcus Eriz, 24, pulled the trigger, while his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, 23, drove the car. They charged Eriz with murder, and will seek an enhanced penalty for using a firearm.

A new free COVID-19 vaccination site opened up at Union Station in downtown L.A.

in downtown L.A. Eons ago, Venus experienced its own global warming. Will studying the planet help us understand the impact of unchecked climate change ?

Before You Go... Here Are Some Ways To Celebrate Pride Month Virtually

Marchers carry a rainbow flag in the LA Pride Parade on June 8, 2014 in West Hollywood. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

From online concerts to a Dodger game to movie nights, there are plenty of ways to take in Pride Month. You can learn more about those and other events in our weekly things-to-do list.