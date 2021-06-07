The Best Things To Do This Week In Southern California: June 7 - 10

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Monday, June 7 - Sunday, June 13

Metaverse

The online gathering of comic and pop culture fandoms offers panel discussions, paid experiences, merchandise, collectibles and installations. Connect with creators and fans from around the world while attending Pokémon, Sailor Moon or Archie anniversary panels. There's also a Loki viewing party.

COST: Many panels are FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, June 7; 6 p.m. PT

Clint Smith with Ibram X. Kendi

Atlantic staff writer Smith talks about his new book, How the World Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, with Kendi, author of How to be an Anti-Racist. At this Live Talks Los Angeles online event, they’ll discuss how some of our country's essential stories are hidden in plain view. Paid admission includes a copy of the book with a signed bookplate.

COST: FREE - $38; MORE INFO

The exhibition of Andy Warhol images at Neuehouse features Polaroids including one of Keith Haring and Juan Dubose. (© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.)

Wednesday, June 9 - Friday, July 9; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Andy Warhol: Photo Factory

NeueHouse Hollywood

6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

NeueHouse and international photography museum Fotografiska present a new exhibition of more than 120 rare photographs by Andy Warhol. The images — 20 of which have never been seen before — pay homage to the artist’s NYC studio and his daily life and work.

COST: $21; MORE INFO

Wednesday, June 9; 6 p.m. PT

Brat: An 80’s Story

Vroman’s Live presents actor and director Andrew McCarthy discussing his memoir with Michael Oats Palmer. He got his start as a member of the “Brat Pack” in the ‘80s, starring in Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, Weekend at Bernie's and Less than Zero. McCarthy’s memoir focuses on that period of conflicted ambition, innocence, addiction and masculinity.

COST: FREE - $37; MORE INFO

"Agnes," a film by Mickey Reece, makes its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Stephan Sutor)

Wednesday, June 9 - Sunday, June 20

Tribeca Film Festival 2021

This year, attend the New York-based festival from home. Screen documentaries, narrative films, shorts and international works. You can also tune into podcasts and talks. Among the films having their online premieres are Asking For It, directed and written by Eamon O'Rourke; Agnes, directed by Mickey Reece; and Glob Lessons, directed by Nicole Rodenburg.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Chulita Vinyl Club provides the soundtrack for the Fowler Museum's end of year party. (Fowler Museum)

Thursday, June 10; 7 p.m. PT

End-of-Year Dance Party with Chulita Vinyl Club

Celebrate the end of another school year with a virtual dance party thrown by UCLA’s Fowler Museum. Tune into a two-hour set of feel good music to slough off the pandemic blues on the Fowler’s Instagram @fowlermuseum.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The UCLA Film and Television Archive screens the 1935 film "Ouanga," an early zombie film. (Courtesy of the UCLA Film and Television Archive)

Thursday, June 10; 4 p.m. PT

Ouanga

The UCLA Film and Television Archive offers a virtual screening of a zombie film from 1935. Ouanga examines racial lines, hierarchies, myth and magic in the south as a secret voodoo priestess is spurned by a neighboring white plantation owner. Fredi Washington’s performance resists the film’s efforts to position her character as its monster and cracks open the door for Black women in horror. There’s a post-screening talk between professor Ellen C. Scott and author Tananarive Due, who teaches Black Horror and Afrofuturism at UCLA. This screening will be available on and after the livestream until June 24.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 10; 8 p.m. PT

A League of Their Own

PAPER8

4685 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz

The boutique holds a night of art and movies. Watch the Penny Marshall-directed baseball flick and draw along to the design provided or design your own. Or just watch the movie and create later. With the ticket, you get your final design printed on a T-shirt. Popcorn will be provided but BYOB and other snacks. Paper and pencils will be provided as well but bring any specific colors or materials you want.

COST: $28; MORE INFO



Thursday, June 10; 7 p.m.

The Boss Witch Productions Launch

This experimental production company holds a livestreamed fundraiser. Performers include Carmina Escobar, Ron Athey, Dorian Wood, Isaura String Quartet, Oguri, Roxanne Steinberg and Laura Steenberge. The night also features an auction for creative services and items. The event is being held live at Coaxial in Los Angeles and will be streamed via Zoom.

COST: $25 - $250; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 10; 4:50 p.m. PT

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios

The title refers to singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and his four-piece band performing Judy Garland’s entire 1961 Carnegie Hall set in front of a micro-audience: actress Renée Zellweger, who won “Best Actress” Oscar for her performance as Garland in 2019’s Judy. In addition, Wainwright will be joined by Kristin Chenoweth (in person) and his sister Martha Wainwright (remotely).

COST: $30 - $65; MORE INFO

The Paley Center celebrates Pride Month with a number of programs, including the panel, "A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television." (Courtesy of The Paley Center for Media)

Ongoing

A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television

The Paley Center for Media holds an online Pride celebration, releasing programs all month long. Available now are A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television featuring a conversation with Cynthia Nixon, Ilene Chaiken, Laverne Cox, Jason Collins and Adam Rippon; and Hulu’s Love, Victor featuring the cast and creative team.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

All Month

Celebrating Pride

Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces the annual L.A. Pride celebration, is expanding programming beyond the weekend (June 11 - 13). LA Pride 2021: Thrive with Pride features a number of events including a livestreamed kickoff concert with Charli XCX on TikTok on Thursday, June 10; LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 11; Cinespia & LA Pride LGBTQ+ Movie Night and volunteer opportunities all-month long coordinated with Big Sunday.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

All Month

Pop-Up Magazine: The Sidewalk Issue

Various locations in Downtown Los Angeles

Until the touring “live magazine” returns to in-person events, they’re changing the format. The latest issue is a self-guided, outdoor experience with stories unfolding across downtown L.A. Pick up a map in the lobby of the Ace Hotel DTLA (or use the online map) to discover stories told through film, sound and art. Participants include Eleanor Davis, Brit Bennett, Laura van den Berg, Tommy Orange, Christine Sun Kim, Hank Willis Thomas and the For Freedoms, Chanel Miller, Jillian Tamak, Anand Varma, Robert Krulwich, Larry Owens and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

All Month

Rewind

The Feminist Center for Creative Work presents a virtual screening series organized by Paul Pescador. The video selections, made before and during the pandemic, examine our relationships with ourselves. View works by Maura Brewer, Zackary Drucker, Roey Victoria Heifetz and Zohar Melinek Ezrah, Juliana Huxtable, Gelare Khoshgozaran, Jasminne Morataya, Paul Pescador and Prima Jalichandra-Sakuntabhai. If ticket cost is prohibitive, please contact programs@wccw.us to inquire about a free/cost reduced pass.

COST: $8 - $22; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Sin Censura: A Mural Remembers Los Angeles

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County launched a virtual interactive exhibition in English and Spanish about Barbara Carrasco’s landmark mural L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective. The digital exhibition provides a sneak peek at the mural, which will be installed at the NHM Commons (scheduled to open in 2023). Carrasco’s mural portrays L.A.’s history through vignettes woven into the flowing hair of la Reina de Los Ángeles (the queen of Los Angeles). The former Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency originally commissioned Carrasco to create the mural for the city’s 1981 bicentennial, but they eventually censored the project when the artist refused to remove 14 vignettes that the CRA deemed too controversial.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Starstruck

The original series from comedian Rose Matafeo, who co-wrote the six episodes with Alice Snedden, follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial in East London going nowhere fast. She navigates a morning after accidentally sleeping with a famous movie star (Nikesh Patel). The one-night stand turns into something more in this romantic comedy. The cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver. Starstruck premieres on HBO Max on June 10.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica celebrates Pride all month long with a special cocktail that benefits a nonprofit partner. (Courtesy of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.

Side Pie, which started as a pandemic pizza backyard business, is now operating in a more permanent restaurant space in Altadena. It’s open for takeout from Thursday to Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.

Jordan Peele’s company, Monkeypaw Productions, partners with Leimert Park’s Hot & Cool Café to create an Ethiopian coffee, The Monkeypaw Blend. The coffee, roasted in-house by café founder Anthony Jolly, will be available to purchase at the cafe on Tuesday, June 8.

to create an Ethiopian coffee, The Monkeypaw Blend. The coffee, roasted in-house by café founder Anthony Jolly, will be available to purchase at the cafe on Tuesday, June 8. In Santa Monica, the Fairmont Miramar’s FIG Restaurant and the newly redesigned Lobby Lounge offers a “Purple Rain” cocktail ($18) for Pride Month. Made with vodka, butterfly pea flower, lime and ginger beer, it'll be available through June — and 20% of proceeds from each Purple Rain cocktail this month will benefit Liberty Hill, a foundation that supports community-based organizing by LGBTQ leaders.

and the newly redesigned Lobby Lounge offers a “Purple Rain” cocktail ($18) for Pride Month. Made with vodka, butterfly pea flower, lime and ginger beer, it'll be available through June — and 20% of proceeds from each Purple Rain cocktail this month will benefit a foundation that supports community-based organizing by LGBTQ leaders. The highly anticipated Gemini Bakehouse has soft-opened in Silver Lake, from 9 a.m. until everything sells out. In addition to breads and pastries, they’re slowly expanding their breakfast menu, which already includes ricotta jam toast, avocado toast and a sausage, egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit.

Agnes , a restaurant, cheesery and marketplace, has debuted in Pasadena. From Tuesdays through Sundays, the cheesery and market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. while brunch and midday meals will eventually be added to the roster. (h/t Eater LA )

, a restaurant, cheesery and marketplace, has debuted in Pasadena. From Tuesdays through Sundays, the cheesery and market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. while brunch and midday meals will eventually be added to the roster. (h/t ) Playa Vista steakhouse Bull & Butterfly serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include steak and cheddar eggs, jumbo blue crab and poached asparagus, avocado toast and a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich. The bar also serves creative champagne cocktails to pair with brunch.