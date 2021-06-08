You Can Now Get Vaccinated At LA's Union Station

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A new free COVID-19 vaccination site opened up at Union Station in downtown L.A.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no appointments are needed.

Stephanie Wiggins, the new CEO of Metro, says the Union Station location was chosen with convenience and equity in mind.

"Communities of color, older adults, and other underserved communities have borne a disproportionate burden of the effects of the pandemic, both from an economic standpoint and from a health standpoint, it doesn't have to be this way. It shouldn't be this way,” she said.

You can also get vaccinated at Metro locations in El Monte, Hawthorne, Gardena and Rancho Dominguez. More information is at metro.net/vax.

And if you're in San Bernardino County, beginning today through Saturday, new vaccination sites will be open at Metrolink stations in Fontana, Montclair and Upland.