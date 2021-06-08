Support for LAist comes from
Health

You Can Now Get Vaccinated At LA's Union Station

By  Monica Bushman
Published Jun 8, 2021 3:02 PM
An image of the large lobby of Los Angeles' Union Station.
Union Station Lobby
(Frank Hsu
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr )
A new free COVID-19 vaccination site opened up at Union Station in downtown L.A.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no appointments are needed.

Stephanie Wiggins, the new CEO of Metro, says the Union Station location was chosen with convenience and equity in mind.

"Communities of color, older adults, and other underserved communities have borne a disproportionate burden of the effects of the pandemic, both from an economic standpoint and from a health standpoint, it doesn't have to be this way. It shouldn't be this way,” she said.
You can also get vaccinated at Metro locations in El Monte, Hawthorne, Gardena and Rancho Dominguez. More information is at metro.net/vax.

And if you're in San Bernardino County, beginning today through Saturday, new vaccination sites will be open at Metrolink stations in Fontana, Montclair and Upland.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

