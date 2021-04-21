Morning Brief: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty, Examining LA Law Enforcement, And Finding Delicious BBQ

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 21.

Yesterday, jurors in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, found Chauvin guilty on all three counts with which he was charged: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could face up to 40 years in prison.

Many local officials weighed in on the jury’s decision, often noting that policing in America must change. On Twitter , L.A. District Attorney George Gascón — who has vowed to review several local police shooting cases in which no charges were filed — wrote: “The jury delivered accountability, but the future of equality rests squarely in America’s hands … Effective policing must be fair and just to enhance our collective safety.”

In a statement, L.A. City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas said: “Today’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial is a victory for justice, a victory for accountability, and a victory for common sense ... Mr. Floyd’s legacy lives on through our collective work and advocacy to reimagine policing across this country.”

L.A. County Supervisor Holly Williams also issued a statement, saying, “Today’s verdict is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law. And a jury of Mr. Chauvin’s peers validated the life experience of all of us who attempt to survive our Blackness each and every day.”

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter as well, writing: “George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me ... we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society.”

Leading up to the trial, some of our readers and listeners described being re-traumatized by watching the footage of Floyd’s death again as the prosecution made its case. The nine-minute-plus video had been circulated widely last summer.

In L.A., protests spurred by Floyd’s murder began shortly after he was killed and continued for months .

Correction: In yesterday's Morning Brief, we misidentified Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia as Rick Garcia. LAist regrets the error.

Before You Go … The LAist BBQpedia, Vol. 1

Ribs and brisket from Moo's BBQ. (Ben Mesirow for LAist)

It's not the recipe that makes one brisket superior to another — it's technique. Timing, skill, intuition, repetition. It's labor intensive. Standards are high and competition is tough. So it's thrilling to see a preponderance of L.A. pitmasters pushing killer 'cue.

Central Texas is the most common barbecue style you'll find locally, but SoCal now has as many interesting, personal takes on the genre. We've scoured the city and put together a list, loosely organized by style of barbecue, with a note about origins. Welcome to the LAist BBQpedia, Volume 1 .