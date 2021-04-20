COVID-19 Vaccination May Require A Booster After 12 Months

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Los Angeles County health officials are preparing for the possibility that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will, at some point, need a booster shot.

Last week, the CEO of Pfizer said a one-third vaccine dose will likely be needed within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

In an interview with our newsroom’s All Things Considered , L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said it would not be difficult to get a booster to the public.

"This is something that, with a lot of notice, which we have now, is going to be easy to accomplish,” she said. “We have a flu vaccine that gets administered every year. But we do have to plan for that.”

Public health officials would likely administer a COVID-19 booster alongside the flu vaccine, said Ferrer, adding that she’s hopeful the COVID-19 vaccine will protect people for at least a year so boosters won't be needed right away.